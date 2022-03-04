U.S. markets closed

USD 1.91 Bn growth opportunity in Human Liver Models Market | North America to account for highest growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global human liver models market size is set to grow by USD 1.91 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 16.76% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94% during the forecast period. The North American market is expected to observe significant growth owing to increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry, specifically in the oncology sector.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Liver Models Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Liver Models Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our exclusive report on the human liver models market provides comprehensive insights about the current market scenario, successful business strategies adopted by vendors, growth estimates, the impact of the pandemic, and customer behavior.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Liver diseases such as liver cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. The prevalence of the condition is increasing with the rising incidence of risk factors such as hepatitis B and C and underlying cirrhosis. Also, the increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease has been increasing the prevalence of liver cancer globally. The high prevalence of such diseases is attracting significant funding in the R&D for the causative factors to reduce the incidence of liver cancer. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the human liver models during the forecast period.

Also, technological advancements in the human organ model, an increase in collaborations for liver cancer drug development, and robust R&D activities will foster the growth of the market through 2026.

The human liver models market covers the following areas:

The human liver models market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. By type, the liver organoids is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The segment is driven by the increasing need for diagnosis of liver disease coupled with the rising need for R&D and drug development­­. In addition, recent advances in three-dimensional cell culture technology will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 35% of the global market share. Advances in research on drugs in clinical trial stages and surgeries will be crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the presence of an advanced healthcare system and the increasing number of patient assistance programs by various large pharmaceutical vendors will contribute to the growth of the human liver models market in North America during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The human liver models market is fragmented with the presence of some global and local industry participants. Large vendors are acquiring and forming mergers with other vendors to increase their market share. Other prominent vendors also hold a significant position in the market. With the growing competition, vendors are trying to stay competitive and improve their profitability.

  • BioIVT LLC

  • CELLINK AB

  • CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

  • Corning Inc.

  • Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

  • Emulate Inc.

  • H. L. Scientific

  • Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • InSphero AG

  • Kirkstall Ltd.

Human Liver Models Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.76

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BioIVT LLC, CELLINK AB, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., Corning Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Emulate Inc., H. L. Scientific, Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd., InSphero AG, Kirkstall Ltd., LifeSpan BioSciences Inc., MIMETAS BV, N. C. KANSIL and SONS, Organovo Holdings Inc., Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Western Surgical

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Liver organoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Liver-on-a-chip - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 2D models - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 3D bioprinting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BioIVT LLC

  • 10.4 CELLINK AB

  • 10.5 CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

  • 10.6 Corning Inc.

  • 10.7 Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

  • 10.8 Emulate Inc.

  • 10.9 Hangzhou Jienuofei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 InSphero AG

  • 10.11 MIMETAS BV

  • 10.12 Organovo Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

