USD 1.92 Bn Growth in Multefire Market, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multefire market size is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55% during the forecast period. The rising demand from the industrial sector is driving the multefire market growth. However, factors such as lack of multefire devices may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multefire Market 2022-2026

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the multefire market include Casa Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., InterDigital Inc., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Qucell Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Athonet Srl, and Sony Group Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers multefire, which is an LTE-based technology that operates standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum, including the global 5 GHz band.

Intel Corp. - The company offers multefire technology which delivers higher performance in local area networks.

InterDigital Inc. - The company offers multefire, which operates solely in unlicensed spectrum without requiring an LTE anchor in licensed spectrum.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist multefire market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the multefire market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the multefire market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multefire market vendors

Story continues

Related Reports

Rugged Handheld Devices Market by Type, End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rugged handheld devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.85 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Graphics Processing Unit Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The graphics processing unit (GPU) market share is expected to increase by USD 105.70 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Multefire Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Casa Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., InterDigital Inc., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Qucell Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Athonet Srl, and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Small cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Casa Systems Inc.

10.4 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

10.5 Intel Corp.

10.6 InterDigital Inc.

10.7 Nokia Corp.

10.8 Qualcomm Inc.

10.9 Redline Communications Group Inc.

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.11 Sony Group Corp.

10.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Multefire Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-92-bn-growth-in-multefire-market-majority-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301626232.html

SOURCE Technavio