USD 1.92 Bn Growth in Multefire Market, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multefire market size is expected to grow by USD 1.92 bn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55% during the forecast period. The rising demand from the industrial sector is driving the multefire market growth. However, factors such as lack of multefire devices may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Multefire Market 2022-2026
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the multefire market include Casa Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., InterDigital Inc., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Qucell Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Athonet Srl, and Sony Group Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers multefire, which is an LTE-based technology that operates standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum, including the global 5 GHz band.

  • Intel Corp. - The company offers multefire technology which delivers higher performance in local area networks.

  • InterDigital Inc. - The company offers multefire, which operates solely in unlicensed spectrum without requiring an LTE anchor in licensed spectrum.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Multefire Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist multefire market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the multefire market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the multefire market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of multefire market vendors

Multefire Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.92 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

32.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Casa Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., InterDigital Inc., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Qucell Inc., Redline Communications Group Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Athonet Srl, and Sony Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Small cells - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Switches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Controllers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Casa Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Intel Corp.

  • 10.6 InterDigital Inc.

  • 10.7 Nokia Corp.

  • 10.8 Qualcomm Inc.

  • 10.9 Redline Communications Group Inc.

  • 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 Sony Group Corp.

  • 10.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Recommended Stories