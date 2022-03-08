U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.00
    +12.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,835.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,340.25
    +19.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,961.40
    +10.90 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.11
    +2.71 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,012.60
    +16.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.43
    +0.72 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0881
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.11
    +3.13 (+9.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5730
    +0.2640 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,824.76
    +660.19 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.93
    +20.31 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,955.58
    -3.90 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

USD 1.93 bn growth in Software Testing Services Market in ANZ | Need for Cost Reduction and faster Time-to-market to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The software testing services market in ANZ will be driven by factors such as the need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market. The market share is expected to grow by USD 1.93 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 16.55%, according to Technavio. The market is segmented by product (application testing and product testing), end-user (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, and other end-users), and geography (Australia and New Zealand).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software Testing Services Market in ANZ by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Software Testing Services Market in ANZ by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find additional highlights related to the software testing services market in ANZ. Download FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The software testing services market in ANZ covers the following areas:

Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Sizing
Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Forecast
Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market is one of the key factors driving the software testing services market growth in ANZ. Companies are focusing on R&D to develop high-quality products and software. Vendors that have invested heavily in testing tools are struggling due to the lack of trained in-house resources to implement these tools. The existing, proven testing methodologies in the market ensure that the minimum quality standards are met by software testing vendors. Software testing service vendors help organizations improve their overall efficiency by enabling them to concentrate on their core competencies and gain a competitive edge in the market. The time saved by transferring software testing functions to providers enables an organization to reduce the overall time-to-market, which is shortening the revenue realization cycle. This is anticipated to drive the software testing services market in ANZ during the forecast period.

The availability of open-source and free testing tools will challenge the software testing services market growth in ANZ. Testers worldwide actively use open-source testing tools, which offer benefits such as free use and free support, prevent vendor lock-in, and are built on open standards. Open-source tools are available in the market, including Selenium, Appium, Cucumber, and Katalon Studio, can perform tests on different software development methodologies. For instance, Selenium supports multiple system environments, including Windows, Mac, and Linux, as well as browsers, such as Chrome, Firefox, IE, and Headless. For instance, open-source testing tools can perform different types of software testing, such as functional and non-functional testing. Hence, such factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Accenture Plc - The company mainly provides consulting and processing services.

  • Atos SE - The company offers hi-tech transactional services, unified communications, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity services.

  • Capgemini SE - The company is an information technology consulting company specializing in technology and engineering professional services.

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - The company provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services.

  • DXC Technology Co. - The company offers IT services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive business impact.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Data Warehouse Market by Organization and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software Testing Services Market In ANZ Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.55%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.58

Regional analysis

Australia and New Zealand

Performing market contribution

Australia at 94%

Key consumer countries

Australia and New Zealand

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

**2.3 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: IT Consulting and Other Services Market

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Operations

*2.2.3 Marketing and sales

*2.2.4 Service

*2.2.5 Support activities

*2.2.6 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 05: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 06: ANZ - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*3.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the market in focus

*Exhibit 07: ANZ market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

***5. Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • *Application testing

  • *Product testing

*Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

**5.3 Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 17: Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 18: Application testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 19: Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 20: Product testing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

***6. Market Segmentation by End user

**6.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • *BFSI

  • *Telecom and media

  • *Manufacturing

  • *Retail

  • *Government

  • *Others

*Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**6.2 Comparison by End user

*Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

**6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 24: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 25: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.4 Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 26: Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 27: Telecom and media - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 28: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 30: Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 31: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.7 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 32: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.8 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 34: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 35: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**6.9 Market opportunity by End user

*Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End user

***7. Customer landscape

**7.1 Overview

*Exhibit 37: Customer landscape

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Need for cost reduction and faster time-to-market

*8.1.2 Increased adoption of SaaS-based solutions

*8.1.3 Rise in test automation services

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Availability of open-source and free testing tools

*8.2.2 Shortage of skilled software testing professionals

*8.2.3 Challenges pertaining to outsourcing

*Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Evolution of software testing labs

*8.3.2 Emergence of virtualized test environments

*8.3.3 Use of AI and ML in software testing process

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 39: Vendor Landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 41: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Accenture Plc

*Exhibit 44: Accenture Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 45: Accenture Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 46: Accenture Plc-Key news

*Exhibit 47: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 48: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

**10.4 Atos SE

*Exhibit 49: Atos SE - Overview

*Exhibit 50: Atos SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 51: Atos SE-Key news

*Exhibit 52: Atos SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 53: Atos SE - Segment focus

**10.5 Capgemini SE

*Exhibit 54: Capgemini SE - Overview

*Exhibit 55: Capgemini SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: Capgemini SE-Key news

*Exhibit 57: Capgemini SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 58: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

**10.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

*Exhibit 59: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 61: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. -Key news

*Exhibit 62: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 63: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

**10.7 DXC Technology Co.

*Exhibit 64: DXC Technology Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 65: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 66: DXC Technology Co.-Key news

*Exhibit 67: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

**10.8 HCL Technologies Ltd.

*Exhibit 69: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 71: HCL Technologies Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 72: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 73: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.9 Infosys Ltd.

*Exhibit 74: Infosys Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 75: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 76: Infosys Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 77: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 78: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

*Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 81: International Business Machines Corp. -Key news

*Exhibit 82: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 83: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

**10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

*Exhibit 84: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 85: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 86: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. -Key news

*Exhibit 87: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 88: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-93-bn-growth-in-software-testing-services-market-in-anz--need-for-cost-reduction-and-faster-time-to-market-to-drive-market-growth--technavio-301496859.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Russia-Ukraine war could bring 'biblical event' as global wheat supply disrupted: Expert

    Grain prices were already rising before Russia invaded Ukraine, and recent days have seen unprecedented further gains as two of the world’s biggest producer are at war.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a De

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • U.S. ban on Russian oil ‘will largely be ceremonial’: Analyst

    OPIS Global Head of Energy Analysis Tom Kloza joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about consumer reactions to rising crude oil and gas prices, what the U.S. ban on Russian imported oil would mean, the pricing outlook for jet fuel, and the gas stations Americans are boycotting.

  • Top UBS Wealth Manager Targets $5 Trillion Held by Women in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Amy Lo was offered a chance to head UBS Group AG’s Asia business for the super rich in 2010, her first answer was “no,” fearing it would be a risky step into the unknown.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. C

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • London Metal Exchange halts nickel trading after prices surge past $100,000 - live updates

    Russian oil ban 'on the table' as Johnson vows to shore up North Sea industry Inside the West's battle to wean itself off Russian oil and gas FTSE 100 rises 0.6pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Vladimir Putin never believed the West would cut off Russian oil: that was a grave mistake Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine adds to Boeing's widebody worries

    The company says it has closed its engineering, flight training and customer operations in Moscow as well as a facility in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid war and sanctions. The operations support Boeing's already-troubled 777X and 787 Dreamliner programs.

  • It’s Not Too Late for Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TC Energy Corp.’s Keystone XL crude pipeline could be built by the first quarter of next year if the Biden administration were to reverse its decision to cancel the project.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Cha

  • Cheniere Says New LNG Sold Out Into 2040s: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the opening day of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, one of the energy industry’s biggest annual gatherings and one that hasn’t been held in person in three years because of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Fa

  • Oil Keeps Rising as U.S. Moves a Step Closer to Russia Crude Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher as the U.S. moved a step closer to imposing a ban on Russian crude imports following its invasion of Ukraine, ratcheting up economic pressure on President Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failure

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average books first correction in 2 years and the Nasdaq skids into bear-market territory

    An ugly stretch for U.S. equities intensifies as the crisis in Ukraine worsens and investors weigh the prospect of further sanctions to cripple the Russian economy as the Kremlin wages war in Eastern Europe.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Why are gas prices rising so quickly? And how high are they expected to get?

    Gas prices are dramatically rising across the country. Here's what to know about the causes behind this and how long we can expect them to rise.

  • Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

    Peabody Energy Corp. shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainia

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Warren Buffett says never to hold money during a war. Here’s a stagflation playbook for stocks.

    Famed Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett once offered up wartime investing advice, and said it's better to put money to work. If stagflation is on your mind, here is a playbook for stocks.