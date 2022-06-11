USD 1.96 Bn growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market | Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa & Fujitsu General Ltd. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.96 billion, at a CAGR of 26.82% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report extensively covers the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market segmentation by product (hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Internet of Things Enabled Industrial Wearables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Dynamics

The expansion of the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is being fueled by an increase in digitization and automation within industries. The market for internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables is growing due to a growing focus on increasing battery life. The high cost of wearable devices and technology is a major impediment to the growth of the IoT-enabled industrial wearables market.

Company Profiles

The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market report provides complete insights on key vendors including:

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

EUROTECH Spa

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Intellinium

Microsoft Corp.

RealWear Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Vuzix Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into hand-worn wearables, head-mounted wearables, and smart eyewear.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

The hand-worn wearables segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period, By geography, North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share.

The US is the key market for the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market in North America. The market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Internet Of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.82% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu General Ltd., Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Microsoft Corp., RealWear Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Vuzix Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

