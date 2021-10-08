U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

USD 1.97 bn growth in Organic Edible Oil Market Size Increasing Demand for Trans-fat-free Oils to Contributes Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The organic edible oil market is expected to grow by USD 1.97 billion from 2020 to 2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the organic edible oil market will progress at a CAGR of 8.77%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Edible Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download a Free Sample report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The organic edible oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, EFKO Foods Plc, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., The Adams Group Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The J.M. Smucker Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils, numerous uses of organic edible oil as an ingredient, and benefits of organic edible oils will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Organic Edible Oil Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geographic

Find insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions. Download a Free Sample

Organic Edible Oil Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the organic edible oil market include Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, EFKO Foods Plc, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., The Adams Group Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The J.M. Smucker Co.

The report also covers the following areas:

The organic edible oil market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for trans-fat-free oils will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Organic Edible Oil Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist organic edible oil market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the organic edible oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the organic edible oil market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of organic edible oil market vendors

Related Reports:

  • Cottonseed Oil Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The cottonseed oil market size is expected to reach a value of 1,192.22 thousand tons at a CAGR of 4.36% from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

  • Camphor Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The camphor oil market has the potential to grow by $ 8.90 mn from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

Organic Edible Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 1.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.11

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Catania Spagna, EFKO Foods Plc, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutiva Inc., The Adams Group Inc., The Grupo Daabon, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The J.M. Smucker Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report to Prioritize your Marketing Spend and Maximize ROI at the earliest!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-97-bn-growth-in-organic-edible-oil-market-size-increasing-demand-for-trans-fat-free-oils-to-contributes-growth--technavio-301396003.html

SOURCE Technavio

