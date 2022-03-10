USD 1.98 billion growth expected in Fishmeal Market | Animal feed segment to offer significant growth opportunity | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fishmeal segment size is expected to increase by USD 1.98% between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period. The report anticipates the market to witness a year-over-year growth of 4.43% in 2022. The market is expected to generate maximum revenue in the animal feed segment. The extensive use of fishmeal in pig and poultry farms will be crucial in driving the market growth in the animal feed segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fishmeal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and global players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Austral Group S.A.A., Corpesca SA, Corporacion Exalmar SA, CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av., Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal, FF SKAGEN AS, Hayduk, Omega Protein Corp., Tasa, and TripleNine are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing consumption of meat and poultry, the growing demand for low-cost high protein animal feed, and the high performance of fishmeal in aquaculture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing stringency of regulations, the availability of alternative feed additives, and microbial contamination in aquafeed will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fishmeal Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Fishmeal Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

The fishmeal segment will have the largest share of the market. Fishmeal is widely used as fish feed for species such as trout and salmon. It is a major protein supplement for farm animals. Also, it is a low-cost source of high protein for animals, which, in turn, helps to produce a high quantity of bacon, eggs, pork, and chicken. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, the market will witness significant growth in APAC. The region currently holds 36% of the global market share. The rapid expansion of the urban population and the proliferation of food joints have increased the consumption of meat in the region. In addition, the increasing consumer inclination toward the consumption of healthy and nutritious animal feed products such as fishmeal. These factors are accelerating the growth of the fishmeal market in APAC. China and India are the key markets for fishmeal in APAC.

Fishmeal Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist fishmeal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fishmeal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fishmeal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fishmeal market vendors

Fishmeal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.43 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Austral Group S.A.A., Corpesca SA, Corporacion Exalmar SA, CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av., Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal, FF SKAGEN AS, Hayduk, Omega Protein Corp., Tasa, and TripleNine Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

