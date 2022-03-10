U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

USD 1.98 billion growth expected in Fishmeal Market | Animal feed segment to offer significant growth opportunity | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fishmeal segment size is expected to increase by USD 1.98% between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period. The report anticipates the market to witness a year-over-year growth of 4.43% in 2022. The market is expected to generate maximum revenue in the animal feed segment. The extensive use of fishmeal in pig and poultry farms will be crucial in driving the market growth in the animal feed segment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fishmeal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fishmeal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Download a Free Sample to find out more about the report coverage.

The market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of many regional and global players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Austral Group S.A.A., Corpesca SA, Corporacion Exalmar SA, CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av., Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal, FF SKAGEN AS, Hayduk, Omega Protein Corp., Tasa, and TripleNine are some of the dominant players in the market.

The increasing consumption of meat and poultry, the growing demand for low-cost high protein animal feed, and the high performance of fishmeal in aquaculture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing stringency of regulations, the availability of alternative feed additives, and microbial contamination in aquafeed will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Fishmeal Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Fishmeal Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

The fishmeal segment will have the largest share of the market. Fishmeal is widely used as fish feed for species such as trout and salmon. It is a major protein supplement for farm animals. Also, it is a low-cost source of high protein for animals, which, in turn, helps to produce a high quantity of bacon, eggs, pork, and chicken. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

In terms of geography, the market will witness significant growth in APAC. The region currently holds 36% of the global market share. The rapid expansion of the urban population and the proliferation of food joints have increased the consumption of meat in the region. In addition, the increasing consumer inclination toward the consumption of healthy and nutritious animal feed products such as fishmeal. These factors are accelerating the growth of the fishmeal market in APAC. China and India are the key markets for fishmeal in APAC.

Download a Free Sample for highlights on other segments and regions in the global fishmeal market.

Fishmeal Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fishmeal market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the fishmeal market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the fishmeal market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fishmeal market vendors

Related Reports:

Aquaculture Feed Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Groundfish Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Fishmeal Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.98 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.43

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Austral Group S.A.A., Corpesca SA, Corporacion Exalmar SA, CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av., Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal, FF SKAGEN AS, Hayduk, Omega Protein Corp., Tasa, and TripleNine

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats Market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Animal feed

  • Agriculture

  • Pharmaceuticals

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing consumption of meat and poultry

8.1.2 Growing demand for low-cost high protein animal feed

8.1.3 High performance of fishmeal in aquaculture

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increasing stringency of regulations

8.2.2 Availability of alternative feed additive

8.2.3 Microbial contamination in aquafeed

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing aquaculture production and consumption worldwide

8.3.2 Rising number of mergers, acquisitions, and collaborative partnerships

8.3.3 Increasing frequency of new product launches

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Austral Group S.A.A.

Exhibit 45: Austral Group S.A.A. - Overview

Exhibit 46: Austral Group S.A.A. - Product and service

Exhibit 47: Austral Group S.A.A. - Key offerings

10.4 Corpesca SA

Exhibit 48: Corpesca SA - Overview

Exhibit 49: Corpesca SA - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Corpesca SA - Key offerings

10.5 Corporacion Exalmar SA

Exhibit 51: Corporacion Exalmar SA - Overview

Exhibit 52: Corporacion Exalmar SA - Product and service

Exhibit 53: Corporacion Exalmar SA - Key offerings

10.6 CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av.

Exhibit 54: CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av. - Overview

Exhibit 55: CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: CorporaciOn Pesquera Inca SAC Av. - Key offerings

10.7 Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal

Exhibit 57: Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal - Overview

Exhibit 58: Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal - Product and service

Exhibit 59: Diamond Aqua Fishes Meal - Key offerings

10.8 FF SKAGEN AS

Exhibit 60: FF SKAGEN AS - Overview

Exhibit 61: FF SKAGEN AS - Business segments

Exhibit 62: FF SKAGEN AS - Key offerings

10.9 Hayduk

Exhibit 63: Hayduk - Overview

Exhibit 64: Hayduk - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Hayduk - Key offerings

10.10 Omega Protein Corp.

Exhibit 66: Omega Protein Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Omega Protein Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Omega Protein Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Omega Protein Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Tasa

Exhibit 70: Tasa - Overview

Exhibit 71: Tasa - Product and service

Exhibit 72: Tasa - Key offerings

10.12 TripleNine

Exhibit 73: TripleNine - Overview

Exhibit 74: TripleNine - Product and service

Exhibit 75: TripleNine - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-1-98-billion-growth-expected-in-fishmeal-market---animal-feed-segment-to-offer-significant-growth-opportunity--technavio-301499062.html

SOURCE Technavio

