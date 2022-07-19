USD 10.03 billion Growth in Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Size with 33% of the Contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Commercial Aircraft Seating Market by Cabin Class, Aircraft Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential market growth difference will be USD 10.03 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the analysts predict the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global commercial aircraft seating market as a part of the global aerospace & defense market within the global capital goods market. The market is anticipated to grow due to factors including the rising need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort and the diversification of OEMs into the aftermarket. However, the delay in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations is a major threat to global commercial aircraft seating market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Aircraft Seating Market by Cabin Class, Aircraft Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For further key market dynamics and their impact analysis, View PDF Sample

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Vendor Landscape

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product features, price, customized solutions, and services offered to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The commercial aircraft seating market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Aircraft Seating Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Top Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Players and their Key Offerings are:

Adient Plc: The company offers ergonomic and durable seats for commercial vehicles.

Airbus SE: The company offers a wide range of seats for the first class, premium business class, and business class segments of several airlines. The company also offers seats for the pilots of military aircraft, commercial aircraft, business aircraft, and helicopters.

Autoflug GmbH: The company offers AUTOFLUG airSEAT, which is a modular safety seat for crew and passengers in transport aircraft and helicopters.

Aviointeriors S.p.A.: The company offers Columbus Four, an economy class seat that features a cradle system, which can be used to optimize comfort when the recline is activated. They also offer CARAVAGGIO, a premium economy class seat that features an eight-inch recline, several stowage provisions, and an integrated IFE system.

Some other companies covered in the report are:

Geven S.p.a.

Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

JAMCO Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Want to know about the product offerings and strategic initiatives, Request for Sample

Report Now!

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Segment Highlights

Cabin Class

Geography

Type

Get Segment-based Market Growth Contribution and Regional Opportunities, Download

Sample Report

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft seating market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Got More Queries? Have all your questions answered using this PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aircraft Cabin Interior Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aircraft Refurbishing Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 24% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.03 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 31.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, France, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.a., Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, and Thompson Aero Seating Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Cabin class

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Cabin class

5.3 Economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Business class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 First class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Cabin class

6 Market Segmentation by Aircraft type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Aircraft type

6.3 Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Widebody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Aircraft type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Adient Plc

11.4 Airbus SE

11.5 Autoflug GmbH

11.6 Aviointeriors S.p.A.

11.7 Geven S.p.a.

11.8 Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

11.9 JAMCO Corp.

11.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

11.11 Safran SA

11.12 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-03-billion-growth-in-commercial-aircraft-seating-market-size-with-33-of-the-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301587518.html

SOURCE Technavio