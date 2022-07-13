U.S. markets open in 8 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.75
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,995.00
    +29.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,803.50
    +24.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,731.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.62
    -0.22 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.08 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1903
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0520
    +0.2300 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,480.78
    -517.03 (-2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.54
    -10.83 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,445.01
    +108.35 (+0.41%)
     

USD 10.11 Bn growth opportunity in Transactional and Marketing Emails Market -- Technavio identifies AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., and Constant Contact Inc. as key vendors

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on successful growth strategies adopted and products offered by various vendors including AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., MailerSend Inc., Mailgun Technologies Inc., MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pepipost, SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technetto Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchasing our full report provides you with a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read Our Sample Report

According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 10.11 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period.

The global transactional and marketing emails market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship services. Global suppliers are concentrating more on innovation and technical developments to remain competitive in the industry in terms of brand, quality, and dependability. Some vendors are focused on increasing their global reach and improving their product offerings to increase their consumer base. Vendors are also strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach.

Factors such as the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing, high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns, and the growth in email users will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, market trends such as the growing use of interactive elements in marketing emails will further increase the growth opportunities for vendors. However, the presence of stringent user data protection regulations, frequent changes in email filters, and the need for frequent product customization and upgradation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Understand the scope of our full report. Request a Sample Report Now

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global transactional and marketing emails market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The transactions segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of online purchases and payment gateways and digitization in the banking and financial sector. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

The market will observe significant growth in APAC. About 32% of the overall market share will originate from the region during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growth in the number of SMEs and large enterprises in the region and the presence of a large customer base that uses email every day. In addition, the digitization of the banking and finance sector in the region will have a positive impact on the growth of the transactional and marketing emails market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our transactional and marketing emails market report covers the following areas:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the transactional and marketing emails market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the transactional and marketing emails market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the transactional and marketing emails market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the transactional and marketing emails market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transactional and marketing emails market vendors

Related Reports:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.37%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.02

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., MailerSend Inc., Mailgun Technologies Inc., MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pepipost, SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technetto Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Transactions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.4 Constant Contact Inc.

  • 10.5 Inbox Army LLC

  • 10.6 Intuit Inc.

  • 10.7 Mailgun Technologies Inc.

  • 10.8 Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.10 SAP SE

  • 10.11 Sendinblue SAS

  • 10.12 Twilio Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-11-bn-growth-opportunity-in-transactional-and-marketing-emails-market--technavio-identifies-ac-pm-llc-amazoncom-inc-and-constant-contact-inc-as-key-vendors-301583911.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 22/07/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

    TSX VENTURE COMPANIES AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("AQS") BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for TradingBULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2022TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

  • Canada Fund Aimco Picks Singapore Over Hong Kong for Asia Beachhead

    (Bloomberg) -- Alberta’s $129 billion investment manager is looking at Singapore rather than Hong Kong for its first office in Asia as it plots an international expansion of its private equity group. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationAlberta Investment Management Cor

  • Taper Tantrum Playbook Is Key for RBI as Rupee Sets Record Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- With rupee sliding to fresh record lows almost every week, analysts say India’s policy makers can take a leaf from their 2013 taper tantrum playbook to curb further losses. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationThe currency has declined almost 7% this year

  • Alaska in Gas Talks with Hilcorp, ConocoPhillips on LNG Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The state of Alaska is in talks with Hilcorp Energy and ConocoPhillips to secure natural gas for a project that would that would liquefy the fuel for export to Asia.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapGovernor Mike Dunleavy and Frank Richards

  • Asian shares bounce, markets on edge ahead of U.S. inflation data

    Asian stocks gained on Wednesday, taking back some of their recent losses, while the euro hovered just above parity against the dollar ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report later in the global day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65%, snapping two straight days of losses, after having slumped to its lowest in two years the day before. Taiwanese stocks led the gains, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp a regional and local index heavyweight rallying 4%, after Taiwan's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would activate its stock stabilisation fund.

  • RS Recommends: Amazon’s $45 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match

    If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s flash sale on its Fire HD tablets, which brings the price of the Fire HD 8 Tablet down to just $45. The top-rated tablet is normally $89.99+ and this 50% discount for Prime Day is the biggest deal we’ve seen since its release. The Fire HD 8 is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s the best tablet we’ve tested under $100, period (Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale

  • Vitalik Buterin defends Ethereum ahead of merge; ‘not a security’

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted a defense of the network’s transition to proof of stake (PoS) on Tuesday, responding to arguments suggesting assets secured by such consensus mechanisms are a security. See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger Fast facts “The fact that you can vote on something to […]

  • Oil prices could spike 'well over $150' a barrel: Energy analyst says

    Some analysts believe that the recent relief in oil prices is only temporary. Neal Dingmann, Truist managing director of energy research, predicted gas prices could rise "potentially 50%" if the U.S. has no source of replacements for Russian oil.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Google to Slow Hiring for Rest of This Year

    Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tells employees in memo to be “more entrepreneurial” as search giant becomes the latest tech company to either pull back on new hires or trim staff.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • Volta CCO explains how Kroger partnership helps EV charging ‘fit seamlessly’ into everyday life

    Brandt Hastings, chief commercial officer for Volta, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's new partnership with Kroger and why it's important to expand access to EV charging stations. Also, Canoo stock climbs after Walmart orders 4,500 EVs for last mile delivery.

  • Better Buffett Oil Stock: Occidental Petroleum vs. Chevron

    Berkshire Hathaway owns massive positions in both companies, but which is the better buy for retail investors?