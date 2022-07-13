USD 10.11 Bn growth opportunity in Transactional and Marketing Emails Market -- Technavio identifies AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., and Constant Contact Inc. as key vendors

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on successful growth strategies adopted and products offered by various vendors including AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., MailerSend Inc., Mailgun Technologies Inc., MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pepipost, SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technetto Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Transactional and Marketing Emails Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Purchasing our full report provides you with a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Read Our Sample Report

According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 10.11 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period.

The global transactional and marketing emails market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have already established a strong foothold in the market due to the extensive range of their flagship services. Global suppliers are concentrating more on innovation and technical developments to remain competitive in the industry in terms of brand, quality, and dependability. Some vendors are focused on increasing their global reach and improving their product offerings to increase their consumer base. Vendors are also strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach.

Factors such as the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing, high return on investments and cost-effectiveness of email campaigns, and the growth in email users will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, market trends such as the growing use of interactive elements in marketing emails will further increase the growth opportunities for vendors. However, the presence of stringent user data protection regulations, frequent changes in email filters, and the need for frequent product customization and upgradation will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Story continues

Understand the scope of our full report. Request a Sample Report Now

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global transactional and marketing emails market is segmented as below:

Application

The transactions segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of online purchases and payment gateways and digitization in the banking and financial sector. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

The market will observe significant growth in APAC. About 32% of the overall market share will originate from the region during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the growth in the number of SMEs and large enterprises in the region and the presence of a large customer base that uses email every day. In addition, the digitization of the banking and finance sector in the region will have a positive impact on the growth of the transactional and marketing emails market in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our transactional and marketing emails market report covers the following areas:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the transactional and marketing emails market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the transactional and marketing emails market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist transactional and marketing emails market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transactional and marketing emails market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transactional and marketing emails market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transactional and marketing emails market vendors

Related Reports:

Transactional and Marketing Emails Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.37% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AC PM LLC, Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., DMi Partners Inc., Elastic Email Inc., Ignite Visibility LLC, Inbox Army LLC, Intuit Inc., MailerSend Inc., Mailgun Technologies Inc., MH Digital Consulting Group LLC, Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pepipost, SAP SE, Sendinblue SAS, Sinch AB, SmartMail, Technetto Email Marketing, and Twilio Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Transactions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Marketing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Constant Contact Inc.

10.5 Inbox Army LLC

10.6 Intuit Inc.

10.7 Mailgun Technologies Inc.

10.8 Netcore Cloud Pvt. Ltd.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 Sendinblue SAS

10.12 Twilio Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-11-bn-growth-opportunity-in-transactional-and-marketing-emails-market--technavio-identifies-ac-pm-llc-amazoncom-inc-and-constant-contact-inc-as-key-vendors-301583911.html

SOURCE Technavio