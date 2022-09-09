USD 10.20 Bn growth expected in ETF Market -- Driven by market liquidity

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " ETF Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 10.20 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14.56% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Attractive Opportunities in ETF Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global ETF market is fragmented. Over the recent years, the OTC markets have pushed toward the adoption of ETF for more transparency. For example, most OTC funds are traded by brokers or broking agencies, leaving limited space for investors to find the suitable stock. The key players focus on M&A to expand their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. The competition is likely to intensify during the forecast period, owing to the increase in new product development.

The major vendors compete based on factors such as product quality, price, economies of scale, and operational cost. Some of the vendors have strong financial, technological, and other resources and can quickly adapt to the changing market conditions. Long-term incumbency can be accomplished through economies of scale with optimized production. The global ETF market is highly competitive, with most vendors competing to gain higher market shares. The vendors engage in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to broaden their product portfolios and improve their operational capabilities.

The report identifies Allianz Group, Amundi Austria GmbH, Betterment LLC, BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., Invesco Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Morningstar Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Blackstone Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Vanguard Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wealthfront Corp. as some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Although the market will offer immense growth opportunities, transaction risks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global ETF market is segmented as below:

Type

The market growth in the fixed income ETF will be significant over the forecast period. Fixed income ETF is a type of bond fund which invests in various fixed-income securities, such as corporate, municipal bonds, treasury bonds, and others, on the stock exchange. This is the key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America will emerge as the major market, occupying 40% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market is driven by factors such as continuous trading activities in the region and the large presence of the equity market in the US.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ETF market report covers the following areas:

ETF Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ETF market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ETF market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ETF Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ETF market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ETF market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ETF market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ETF market vendors

Related Reports:

ETF Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allianz Group, Amundi Austria GmbH, Betterment LLC, BlackRock Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., Invesco Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd., Morgan Stanley, Morningstar Inc., State Street Corp., The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Blackstone Inc., The Charles Schwab Corp., The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The Vanguard Group Inc., UBS Group AG, and Wealthfront Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Fixed income ETF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Equity ETF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Commodity ETF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Real estate ETF - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Betterment LLC

10.4 BlackRock Inc.

10.5 Blackstone Inc.

10.6 Invesco Ltd.

10.7 Mirae Asset Securities Co. Ltd.

10.8 State Street Corp.

10.9 The Charles Schwab Corp.

10.10 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

10.11 The Vanguard Group Inc.

10.12 Wealthfront Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

adoption of multichannel marketing strategies: The key vendors in the market are striving to expand their target customer base by investing in marketing and promotional activities. Large specialized consumer service providers aim at strengthening their presence by investing in brand visibility activities, celebrity endorsements, and marketing through channels such as television, radio, the Internet, print media, posters, and direct mails. The competitors also use a targeted advertising approach and launch advertisements that are designed and crafted to promote the services and communicate the brand positioning.

attrition and training: Professional, skilled, and unskilled workforce is required to provide specialized consumer services. However, there is a shortage of skilled and professional workforce to meet the demand. For instance, in security services, a skilled workforce is required when new monitoring devices and security gadgets are developed and adopted. Several vendors provide rigorous training to their employees about the handling of critical tasks while serving specialized consumer services. However, the retention of such a workforce is a major challenge.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-20-bn-growth-expected-in-etf-market--driven-by-market-liquidity-301620316.html

SOURCE Technavio