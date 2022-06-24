USD 10.238 bn growth expected in Swimming Gear Market | 32% growth to originate in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global swimming gear market report by Technavio predicts the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 10.238 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market growth will be significant in North America. About 32% of the market growth will originate from the region. The presence of a well-established water sports infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Swimming Gear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The global swimming gear market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of players. The highly competitive nature of the market is compelling vendors to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Some vendors are expanding their product lines to maintain their dominance in the market, while others are competing on different aspects such as price, quality, brand, and variety.

Technavio identifies adidas AG, Aqua Lung, Arena Spa, BaliSwim, blueseventy LLC, Elite Sportswear, FINIS Inc., FIRST RANK Co. Ltd., HEAD, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maruswim, MIRIADE Spa, Nike Inc., Orbea S. Coop., Pentland Brands Ltd., Spurt, Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and TYR Sport Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the product innovations and branding and promotions, growing interest in water sports, and rise in the number of swimming pools and swimming training programs will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Swimming Gear Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The swimwear segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increase in the number of luxury swimming clubs, especially in developed countries is driving the growth of the segment.

Distribution Channel

The offline segment accounts for maximum sales of swimming gear. It is because customers find it comfortable to visit offline stores such as specialty stores, due to the insights and personal assistance that the salesforce provides. These stores also allow consumers to sample and evaluate products such as swimwear, caps, goggles, and other swimming gear. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

End-user

Based on the end-user, the demand for swimming gear is significant from women customers. The increasing number of fashion-conscious customers is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America is currently the largest market for swimming gear. The growing problem of obesity in the region is increasing health consciousness among consumers. This is increasing consumers' interest in sports and fitness activities including water sports. In addition, marketing initiatives undertaken by vendors such as social media campaigns, sponsorship for swim teams, and celebrity endorsements are driving the growth of the swimming gear market in North America.

Swimming Gear Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist swimming gear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the swimming gear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the swimming gear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of swimming gear market vendors

Swimming Gear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.238 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Aqua Lung, Arena Spa, BaliSwim, blueseventy LLC, Elite Sportswear, FINIS Inc., FIRST RANK Co. Ltd., HEAD, La Perla Global Management UK Ltd., Marquee Brands, Maruswim, MIRIADE Spa, Nike Inc., Orbea S. Coop., Pentland Brands Ltd., Spurt, Swimwear Anywhere Inc., and TYR Sport Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Swimwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Swim caps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Swim goggles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aqua Lung

12.4 Arena Spa

12.5 BaliSwim

12.6 FIRST RANK Co. Ltd.

12.7 La Perla Global Management UK Ltd.

12.8 Marquee Brands

12.9 Pentland Brands Ltd.

12.10 Spurt

12.11 Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

12.12 TYR Sport Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

