USD 10.36 billion Variation in Coal Gasification Market Size With 78% Growth Contribution from APAC - Exclusive Technavio Report

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The report titled Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.73% from 2021 to 2026 with a prediction of 15.19% YOY growth to be recorded in 2022. The analysts have categorized the global coal gasification market as a part of the global coal and consumable fuels market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the coal gasification market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For Insights on the Market Growth Variance and YOY Growth Analysis, View Report Sample PDF

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rise in global energy demand.", says a senior analyst for the Energy industry at Technavio. According to the IEA, the demand for chemical products has been increasing substantially over the past two decades, primarily driven by the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers and plastics. Moreover, according to the IEA, global electricity demand increased two-fold during the past two decades. By 2040, global energy demand is expected to grow by more than 25%. This will drive market growth. In addition, other factors such as rising government support, and economic benefits of coal gasification have compelled the vendors to offer innovative gasification solutions.

However, rising environmental concerns will emerge as one of the key factors hindering the market's growth. The sulfur content in the coal results in the production of acid gases owing to the high temperatures and low oxygen levels in the gasifier. Similarly, the nitrogen content in coal results in the formation of a small amount of ammonia and hydrogen cyanide. Underground coal gasification mostly takes place deep under the ground in unexposed coal seams. Vendors should ensure the efficiency of coal gasification processes and take care not to cause severe environmental damage that could take decades to recover. Such factors may limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For market dynamics and their impact analysis, Request for Sample Report

Coal Gasification MarketSegment Highlights for 2020

  • The coal gasification market has been segmented by Application into Chemicals, fuels, and power,

  • The chemicals application segment held the largest coal gasification market share in 2021.

  • The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period.

  • The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for chemicals and chemical products and the rising focus on the efficient use of coal.

  • In addition, the adoption of clean technology in the chemicals sector to reduce carbon emissions and collaborations with various vendors in the market offering advanced technological solutions will also boost the market growth

Regional Analysis

  • 78% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

  • China, Australia, and Indonesia are the key markets for coal gasification in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • The rising demand for energy, the presence of significant coal reserves, and the rising demand for clean energy technologies will facilitate the coal gasification market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunities to make informed purchase decisions

Vendor Landscape:

  • The coal gasification market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The coal gasification market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, Chiyoda Corp., Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., L Air Liquide SA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Oxeye Energy Holdings Ltd., Regius Synfuels Ltd., SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC, Siemens AG, Swan Hills Synfuels LLP, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., and thyssenkrupp AG

Want to know more about the vendors and their product offerings, Download Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Coal to Liquid (CTL) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Coalbed Methane Market in South and Central America by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Coal Market in Japan by Type and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bamboo Charcoal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Coal Tar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coal Gasification Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.73%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 10.36 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

15.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 78%

Key consumer countries

US, South Africa, China, Australia, and Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Basin Electric Power Co., CASE GROUP, Chiyoda Corp., Ergo Exergy Technologies Inc., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., L Air Liquide SA, Larsen and Toubro Ltd., McDermott International Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Oxeye Energy Holdings Ltd., Regius Synfuels Ltd., SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC, Siemens AG, Swan Hills Synfuels LLP, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc., and thyssenkrupp AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Fuels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • 10.4 KBR Inc.

  • 10.5 L Air Liquide SA

  • 10.6 McDermott International Ltd.

  • 10.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 10.8 Regius Synfuels Ltd.

  • 10.9 SEDIN Engineering Co. Ltd.CNCEC

  • 10.10 Siemens AG

  • 10.11 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

  • 10.12 thyssenkrupp AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-36-billion-variation-in-coal-gasification-market-size-with-78-growth-contribution-from-apac---exclusive-technavio-report-301595509.html

SOURCE Technavio

