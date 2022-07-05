U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

USD 10.55 Bn Growth in Digital Educational Publishing Market | 41% of the market growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user  and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the digital educational publishing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.55 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the various factors influencing the market growth. The analysts at Technavio have categorized global digital educational publishing market as a part of the global education service market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the digital educational publishing market during the forecast period. The report claims the digital educational publilshing market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.57% during the projected period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read Sample Report.

Market Segment Highlights

The digital educational publishing market report is segmented by End-user (K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate and skill-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for digital educational publishing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The technological advancements in the education sector will propel the digital educational publishing market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The K-12 end-user segment held the largest digital educational publishing market share in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a flourishing growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital textbooks and rising popularity of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) in schools of revenue-generating economies including the US and China.

View sample report for additional insights into the contribution of al the segments and regional opportunities

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Trend: The growing influence of data analytics in digital education is a digital educational publishing market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Vendors use data analytics to enable the learner to monitor the engagement toward the learning activity. With the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices, learners can track their real-time performance and progress through the software analytics embedded in online systems. With the increasing growth of individual learners in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics for personalized learning and performance monitoring is expected to increase during the forecast period.

  • Market Challenge: The increased availability of open-source materials will be a major challenge for the digital educational publishing market. The rise in the availability of open-source learning material and massive open online courses (MOOCs) has been a key threat to digital educational publishing vendors over the last few years. These courses, dispersed through online platforms such as EdX and Coursera, offer free educational content to consumers.

To learn further about other key market dynamics, Request for Sample Report!

Vendor Landscape

The digital educational publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The digital educational publishing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the digital educational publishing report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

·        

  • Want to know more about the key product offerings and strategic moves of the companies, Download Sample Report

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive report by Technavio. The report includes key market growth highlights along with answers to some of the most frequently asked questions including  -

  • What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

  • What is the current trend making a mark in the market space?

  • Which business tactics and strategies are influencing the competitive scenarios along with defining the market growth potential?

  • Which market drivers, restraints, and opportunities will be holding maximum and minimum demand & growth impact on the market?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Have more queries? Get all your questions answered as you Retrive this Sample Report Copy

Related Reports:

Digital Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Magazine Publishing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Publishing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Books Market by Category and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Interactive Childrens Books Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Educational Publishing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 10.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Coursera Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Lagardere SCA, McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., University of Cambridge, Vibal Group Inc., and VitalSource Technologies LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Corporate and skill-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

  • 10.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.5 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 10.6 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

  • 10.7 Lagardere SCA

  • 10.8 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • 10.9 Pearson Plc

  • 10.10 RELX Plc

  • 10.11 Scholastic Corp.

  • 10.12 Thoma Bravo LP

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-55-bn-growth-in-digital-educational-publishing-market---41-of-the-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301580243.html

SOURCE Technavio

