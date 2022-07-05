USD 10.55 Bn Growth in Digital Educational Publishing Market | 41% of the market growth to originate from North America | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Educational Publishing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the digital educational publishing market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.55 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the various factors influencing the market growth. The analysts at Technavio have categorized global digital educational publishing market as a part of the global education service market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the digital educational publishing market during the forecast period. The report claims the digital educational publilshing market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 15.57% during the projected period.
Market Segment Highlights
The digital educational publishing market report is segmented by End-user (K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate and skill-based) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Regional Analysis: North America will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for digital educational publishing in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA and South American regions. The technological advancements in the education sector will propel the digital educational publishing market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The K-12 end-user segment held the largest digital educational publishing market share in 2020. The segment is expected to witness a flourishing growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digital textbooks and rising popularity of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) in schools of revenue-generating economies including the US and China.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Trend: The growing influence of data analytics in digital education is a digital educational publishing market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Vendors use data analytics to enable the learner to monitor the engagement toward the learning activity. With the rapid penetration of Internet-enabled devices, learners can track their real-time performance and progress through the software analytics embedded in online systems. With the increasing growth of individual learners in the education sector, the adoption of data analytics for personalized learning and performance monitoring is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Market Challenge: The increased availability of open-source materials will be a major challenge for the digital educational publishing market. The rise in the availability of open-source learning material and massive open online courses (MOOCs) has been a key threat to digital educational publishing vendors over the last few years. These courses, dispersed through online platforms such as EdX and Coursera, offer free educational content to consumers.
Vendor Landscape
The digital educational publishing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The digital educational publishing market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The competitive scenario provided in the digital educational publishing report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive report by Technavio. The report includes key market growth highlights along with answers to some of the most frequently asked questions including -
What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
What is the current trend making a mark in the market space?
Which business tactics and strategies are influencing the competitive scenarios along with defining the market growth potential?
Which market drivers, restraints, and opportunities will be holding maximum and minimum demand & growth impact on the market?
Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Digital Educational Publishing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 10.55 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Coursera Inc., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Lagardere SCA, McGraw Hill Education Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Scholastic Corp., Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., University of Cambridge, Vibal Group Inc., and VitalSource Technologies LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
