USD 10.59 billion potential growth variance in IT Training Market | North America to contribute 35% of the growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT training market growth variance will be USD 10.59 billion from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.43%. In addition, this report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growth in the number of partnerships, increase in popularity of e-learning across organizations, and rise in demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies will offer immense growth opportunities for IT training market. However, the growing popularity of MOOCs may threaten the growth of the market.
IT Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Service
Geography
IT Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The IT training market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the market include GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
IT Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist IT training market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the IT training market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the IT training market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT training market players
IT Training Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 10.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, UK, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
