USD 10.59 billion potential growth variance in IT Training Market | North America to contribute 35% of the growth| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT training market growth variance will be USD 10.59 billion from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.43%. In addition, this report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in IT Training Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know more about market growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report

The growth in the number of partnerships, increase in popularity of e-learning across organizations, and rise in demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies will offer immense growth opportunities for IT training market. However, the growing popularity of MOOCs may threaten the growth of the market.

IT Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Service

  • Geography

Receive our market sample report now for more insights on the contribution of each segment

IT Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The IT training market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the market include GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the IT training market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

IT Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist IT training market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the IT training market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the IT training market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT training market players

Related Reports:

IT Services Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

IT Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-59-billion-potential-growth-variance-in-it-training-market--north-america-to-contribute-35-of-the-growth-technavio-301403617.html

SOURCE Technavio

