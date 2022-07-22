U.S. markets closed

USD 10.91 billion Deviation in Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Growth - 37% Growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the data center cooling solutions market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 10.91 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 14.91% during the projected period. Technavio categorizes the global data center cooling solutions market as a part of the global Internet services and infrastructure market. This research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the data center cooling solutions market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data Center Cooling Solutions Market by Application, Technique, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find market scope and parent market analysis insights as you View PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increased demand for data centers is notably driving the data center cooling solutions market growth. Vendors in the cooling market are involved in designing cooling systems that operate with no moving parts to minimize noise levels. In addition, data center operators are renovating their existing facilities to operate as green data centers by reducing both power consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Increasingly, modern systems are also being equipped with components that arrest the transfer of dust particles, which increases the efficiency of cooling systems.

  • Market Challenge: The major challenge impeding the data center cooling solutions market growth is the environmental concerns. Environmental challenges are affecting data center operations globally. Such variations include fluctuating temperature, extreme humidity, and a high amount of atmospheric dust. Other issues related to internal data center environments include excessive gas emissions and noise levels. Therefore, data center operators must consider all environmental challenges in their region before designing a cooling system.

Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis is Available with Technavio. Download Sample Now!

Segmentation Analysis

The data center cooling solutions market report is segmented by Application (air conditioning, economizers, cooling towers, chillers, and others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

  • Regional Opportunities: APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for data center cooling solutions in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing construction of data centers will fuel the data center cooling solutions market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

  • Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The air conditioning application segment held the largest data center cooling solutions market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Heat density inside data centers is increasing following the use of HPC infrastructure and the use of the virtualization concept. Such a situation should boost the adoption of precision air conditioners because the technology is very effective in high-density data center environments. Therefore, there should be a steady increase in revenues during the forecast period.

Get Segment-based Market Contribution and Regional Opportunity Analysis with this Sample PDF

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Want to access more vendor profiles with their key offerings and strategic initiatives, Download Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Data Center Cooling Market in India by Technique, Architecture, and Cooling System - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Colocation Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Data Center Server Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 14.91%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 10.91 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.98

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Black Box Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Data Aire Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nortek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, and Vertiv Group Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Market characteristics

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Air conditioning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Economizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Cooling towers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Chillers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Technique

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technique

  • 6.3 Air-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Liquid-based cooling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Technique

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers – Demand-led growth

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd.

  • 11.4 Black Box Corp.

  • 11.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 11.6 Data Aire Inc.

  • 11.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 11.10 Nortek Inc.

  • 11.11 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

  • 11.12 Schneider Electric SE

  • 11.13 Vertiv Group Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-91-billion-deviation-in-data-center-cooling-solutions-market-growth---37-growth-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301590122.html

SOURCE Technavio

