USD 10.99 Trillion growth expected in Magnetic Materials Market -- Driven by increased applicability in computer application industry

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Materials Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 10.99 trillion and accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Magnetic Materials Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global magnetic materials market is fragmented. The growing competition has a direct impact on the growth potential of the market. Hence, are focusing on differentiating themselves from other competitors based on a wide variety of offerings, quality, price points, and attractive discount offers. Vendors follow some criticality of input to compete in the market. The major inputs are the quality used by these vendors. They also invest heavily in building their brand image and technology to enjoy the trust of consumers and provide a better customer experience by using innovative technologies.

Vendors in the global magnetic materials market differentiate themselves based on price, quality, and innovations that they adhere to. The report identifies Alliance LLC, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Technologies Group, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Magnet Expert Ltd, Master Magnetics Inc., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Tytek Industries Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increased applicability in the computer application industry will offer immense growth opportunities, the volatile prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global magnetic materials market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The automotive and transportation segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for unique automotive solutions.

  • Product

The market growth in the hard magnetic materials segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increased adoption of hard magnets across various industries such as automotive, electronics, and industrial is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 45% of the global market share. The growing applications of hard magnets in data storage and digital data storage will generate the need for magnetic materials in APAC during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our magnetic materials market report covers the following areas:

Magnetic Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the magnetic materials market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the magnetic materials market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Magnetic Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist magnetic materials market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the magnetic materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the magnetic materials market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of magnetic materials market vendors

Related Reports:

Magnetic Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.98%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.99 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alliance LLC, Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Bunting Magnetics Co., Carpenter Technology Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Dura Magnetics Inc., Electron Energy Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Integrated Technologies Group, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Magna Tronix Pvt. Ltd., Magnaworks Technology Inc., Magnet Expert Ltd, Master Magnetics Inc., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Tytek Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Electronics and instrumentation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hard magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Soft magnetic materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp.

  • 11.4 Carpenter Technology Corp.

  • 11.5 Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

  • 11.7 Dura Magnetics Inc.

  • 11.8 Electron Energy Corp.

  • 11.9 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 11.10 Lynas Rare Earths Ltd.

  • 11.11 TDK Corp.

  • 11.12 Toshiba Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-10-99-trillion-growth-expected-in-magnetic-materials-market--driven-by-increased-applicability-in-computer-application-industry-301620167.html

SOURCE Technavio

