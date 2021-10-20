U.S. markets closed

USD 10 Bn Growth in Integrated Building Management Systems Market|Greater Ease in Monitoring & Controlling Building Operations to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The integrated building management systems market is expected to grow by USD 10 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.71% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Integrated Building Management Systems Market by End-user, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The greater ease in monitoring & controlling building operations, growing demand for energy efficiency & sustainability in buildings, and the increasing government regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, vulnerability issues and cybersecurity threats in IBMS might hamper the market growth.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Component

  • Geography

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our integrated building management systems market report covers the following areas:

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Integrated Building Management Systems Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Integrated Building Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist integrated building management systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the integrated building management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the integrated building management systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of integrated building management systems market vendors

Integrated Building Management Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.71%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

11.88

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Azbil Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

