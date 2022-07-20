U.S. markets open in 7 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.50
    +16.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,907.00
    +116.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.25
    +42.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.70
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.80
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9650
    -0.2050 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,386.49
    +1,370.16 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.33
    +31.49 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,644.69
    +683.01 (+2.53%)
     

USD 100.99 Million Potential Difference in Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Size with 61% growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alloy Wheels Aftermarket by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the alloy wheels aftermarket between 2020 and 2025 is USD 100.99  million with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 0.73%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global alloy wheels aftermarket as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The alloy wheel's aftermarket growth is likely to be driven by factors including the aging vehicle fleet and the emerging popularity of carbon fiber alloy wheels. However, an increase in OEM fitment is one of the key challenges hindering the alloy wheel's aftermarket growth.

Key Market Dynamics and their impact analysis is now available at Technavio, View PDF Sample

Segmentation Highlights

The alloy wheels aftermarket report is segmented by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for alloy wheels aftermarket in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The improved and stabilized socio-economic conditions in APAC countries, especially China and India, are contributing to the growth of the automotive industry in the region over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The passenger car application segment held the largest alloy wheels aftermarket share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The segment's growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the growing demand for SUV alloy wheels across the world.

Get Segment-based market share contribution and regional insights, as your Request your Sample Report

Competitive Landscape

  • The alloy wheels aftermarket is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities to compete in the market.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The alloy wheels aftermarket forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some more companies covered in the report are:

  • Want to know about product offerings and strategic initiatives of the contributing vendors, Download Sample Report

Related Reports:

Automotive Steel Wheels Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2020-2024

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 0.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 100.99 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

-0.55

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 61%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALCAR HOLDING GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Enkei Corp., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, Superior Industries International Inc., TSW Group, Wheel Pros LLC, and YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ALCAR HOLDING GmbH

  • 10.4 BORBET GmbH

  • 10.5 Enkei Corp.

  • 10.6 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

  • 10.7 Iochpe-Maxion SA

  • 10.8 RONAL AG

  • 10.9 Superior Industries International Inc.

  • 10.10 TSW Group

  • 10.11 Wheel Pros LLC

  • 10.12 YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-100-99-million-potential-difference-in-alloy-wheels-aftermarket-size-with-61-growth-contribution-from-apac---technavio-301588336.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMPLAINT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) reports that, following a hearing in connection with a recent application (the "Application") filed by certain third party applicants (the "Applicants") with the High Court of Namibia (Main Division) (the "Court") challenging the recent amendments to the Company's Environmental Compliance Certificate (the "ECC Amendments") that were approved by the Environmental Commissioner of the Nam

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • SEC’s Gensler Says It’s Unclear If China Will Avoid Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler says it’s unclear if American and Chinese authorities will reach a deal to avoid the delisting of some 200 companies from US stock exchanges. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingGensler said on Tuesday during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balanc

  • Fracking Growth ‘Almost Impossible’ This Year, Halliburton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingSupply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like Halliburton can’t expand fracking fleets any time soon

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of globa

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • How to Invest in the Lithium That's Driving the EV Market

    Perhaps most importantly, lithium has become a dominant material in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and as millions of units are expected to be sold each year, demand for the metal may increase significantly. While it's not as valuable as precious metals like gold and silver, lithium is a sought-after metal for industrial uses. The world's biggest consumer of lithium is China, where companies use the metal to create batteries that power devices including mobile phones and scooters.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Netflix soothes Wall Street concerns with customer growth forecast

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Netflix Inc on Tuesday averted its own worst-case scenario of subscriber losses, posting a nearly 1 million drop from April through June, and predicted it would return to customer growth during the third quarter. Investors took the forecast as a signal that Netflix could still find new subscribers despite a rocky global economy and signs of saturation in its biggest market, the United States and Canada. The world's largest streaming service said it plans to launch its ad-supported option next year.

  • China Deepens Its Dependence on Coal by Speeding up Approvals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has been speeding up approvals for new coal-fired power plants amid increasing risks of electricity shortages, according to research from Greenpeace.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingAdding generation capacity for its mainstay fuel has been a tried-and-true strategy for China during its rapid economi

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • Twitter-Musk Trial Set for October in Lawsuit Over Stalled $44 Billion Takeover

    A Delaware Chancery Court judge granted the social-media platform’s request to fast-track the proceedings.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskA company called Chi