USD 100.99 Million Potential Difference in Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Size with 61% growth Contribution from APAC - Technavio

The potential growth difference for the alloy wheels aftermarket between 2020 and 2025 is USD 100.99 million with an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 0.73%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global alloy wheels aftermarket as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. The alloy wheel's aftermarket growth is likely to be driven by factors including the aging vehicle fleet and the emerging popularity of carbon fiber alloy wheels. However, an increase in OEM fitment is one of the key challenges hindering the alloy wheel's aftermarket growth.

Segmentation Highlights

The alloy wheels aftermarket report is segmented by Application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: 61% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for alloy wheels aftermarket in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA regions. The improved and stabilized socio-economic conditions in APAC countries, especially China and India, are contributing to the growth of the automotive industry in the region over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Insights: The passenger car application segment held the largest alloy wheels aftermarket share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue during the forecast period. The segment's growth is anticipated to be primarily driven by the growing demand for SUV alloy wheels across the world.

Competitive Landscape

The alloy wheels aftermarket is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The alloy wheels aftermarket forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Some more companies covered in the report are:

Alloy Wheels Aftermarket Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 0.73% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 100.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -0.55 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALCAR HOLDING GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Enkei Corp., Howmet Aerospace Inc., Iochpe-Maxion SA, RONAL AG, Superior Industries International Inc., TSW Group, Wheel Pros LLC, and YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALCAR HOLDING GmbH

10.4 BORBET GmbH

10.5 Enkei Corp.

10.6 Howmet Aerospace Inc.

10.7 Iochpe-Maxion SA

10.8 RONAL AG

10.9 Superior Industries International Inc.

10.10 TSW Group

10.11 Wheel Pros LLC

10.12 YHI INTERNATIONAL Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

