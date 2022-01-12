U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

USD 104.68 Bn growth expected in Enterprise Application Software Market | Driven by increasing number of cloud-based deployment solutions | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise application software market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several leading players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Intuit Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., and Epicor Software Corp. These vendors are continuously focusing on improving their product offering through innovation, which has helped them expand their share in the market. These vendors are also dominating the market in terms of quality, reliability, service offering, and technological innovations. The competition level in the market is expected to increase with the entry of new players and growing R&D and M&A activities.

Attractive Opportunities in Enterprise Application Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Enterprise Application Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Identify successful business strategies adopted by vendors and make informed decisions by purchasing our full report.
Gain Confidence by Downloading Our Free Sample

Technavio estimates the enterprise application software market to grow by USD 104.68 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period.

The introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions, the growing need to enhance business efficiency, and the increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as threats from open-source enterprise application software providers, data privacy and security concerns, and the integration challenges related to unscalable applications will hamper the market growth.

Enterprise Application Software Market: Deployment Landscape
By deployment, the on-premise segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing reliance on the on-premise model by organizations that focus on functionality over cost-effectiveness is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the proliferation of SMEs and innovations in data security are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.

Enterprise Application Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The enterprise application software market in North America is driven by the increase in the need for business process efficiency and transparency through digital transformation. The US is the key market for enterprise application software in North America.

Download Our Free Report for additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments and regions in the market.

Companies Covered:

  • Accenture Plc

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Epicor Software Corp.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Intuit Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

Server Storage Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Security Assurance Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Enterprise Application Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 104.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-104-68-bn-growth-expected-in-enterprise-application-software-market--driven-by-increasing-number-of-cloud-based-deployment-solutions--technavio-301458147.html

SOURCE Technavio

