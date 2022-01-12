USD 104.68 Bn growth expected in Enterprise Application Software Market | Driven by increasing number of cloud-based deployment solutions | Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enterprise application software market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several leading players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Intuit Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Accenture, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., and Epicor Software Corp. These vendors are continuously focusing on improving their product offering through innovation, which has helped them expand their share in the market. These vendors are also dominating the market in terms of quality, reliability, service offering, and technological innovations. The competition level in the market is expected to increase with the entry of new players and growing R&D and M&A activities.
Technavio estimates the enterprise application software market to grow by USD 104.68 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period.
The introduction of cloud-based deployment solutions, the growing need to enhance business efficiency, and the increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as threats from open-source enterprise application software providers, data privacy and security concerns, and the integration challenges related to unscalable applications will hamper the market growth.
Enterprise Application Software Market: Deployment Landscape
By deployment, the on-premise segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The increasing reliance on the on-premise model by organizations that focus on functionality over cost-effectiveness is driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the proliferation of SMEs and innovations in data security are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment.
Enterprise Application Software Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The enterprise application software market in North America is driven by the increase in the need for business process efficiency and transparency through digital transformation. The US is the key market for enterprise application software in North America.
Companies Covered:
Accenture Plc
Broadcom Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Epicor Software Corp.
International Business Machines Corp.
Intuit Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
Oracle Corp.
Salesforce.com Inc.
SAP SE
What our reports offer:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026
Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Enterprise Application Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.23%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 104.68 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Epicor Software Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
