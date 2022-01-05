U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

USD 105.55 Mn growth in Bile Duct Cancer Market | North America to Occupy 41% Market Share | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bile duct cancer market is expected to witness maximum growth in North America during the forecast period. Increasing investments in the pharmaceutical industry and the presence of a large number of major pharmaceutical companies will fuel the growth of the bile duct cancer market in North America. In addition, the growing incidences of cancer, strong pipelines, and increasing R&D efforts by vendors to develop effective drugs will further contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Bile Duct Cancer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio estimates the global bile duct cancer market to grow by USD 105.55 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market across type (extrahepatic bile duct cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Discover growth opportunities across each segment and make informed decisions by purchasing our full report.
Download a Free Sample Before Purchasing

The bile duct cancer market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The market is driven by the growing preference for chemotherapy drugs in developing countries. The preference for chemotherapy has been declining in developed countries. However, this practice has remained strong in developing regions. For instance, in India, a majority of physicians and approximately 30-30% of cancer patients still prefer chemotherapy for the treatment of cancer. This is continuously creating growth opportunities for chemotherapy drug manufacturers, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing incidence of bile duct cancer and new drug approvals will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations will reduce the growth potential in the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca Plc: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment through its Imfinzi plus chemotherapy.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment through its subisidiary, QED Therapeutics Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment under the brand name OPDIVO.

Hutchison China Meditech Ltd.: The company offers bile duct cancer treatment through its drug named HMPL 453.

Incyte Corp.: The company offers FDA approved prescription medicine named PEMAZYRE to treat adults with bile duct cancer.

Bile Duct Cancer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.79%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 105.55 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.10

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AstraZeneca Plc, BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Hutchison China Meditech Ltd., Incyte Corp., J-Pharma Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, RemeGen Co. Ltd, Servier, and Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

