USD 108.57 billion Growth in Augmented Reality Market | 31.60 % CAGR to be Recorded with Highest Growth Contribution from APAC | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Techavio's catalog. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the various factors influencing the market growth during the forecast period. Factors including the increasing investments in AR technology coupled with the increasing AR integration in mobile devices will influence the market growth positively throughout the forecast period, resulting in the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 31.60%,  However, the privacy concerns over AR technology will emerge as a major threat for the augmented reality (AR) market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Market Sample Report for more Insights on CAGR and YOY growth variance analysis

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.60%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 108.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

29.16

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Sample Report and fetch additional highlights on market scope and parent market analysis 

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

  • Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • The augmented reality (AR) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top AR market companies covered in the report with their product offerings are:

  • Alphabet Inc.: The company is involved in offering Augmented Reality through Cloud Anchors, Recording and many more.

  • Dynabook Inc.: The company is involved in offering a variety of mounting options to create a solution that can truly operate in any work environment.

  • Facebook Inc.: The company is involved in offering breakthrough technologies and advancements in AI to connect people and to help keep communities safe.

  • Microsoft Corp.: The company is involved in offering self-contained holographic devices with enterprise-ready applications to increase user accuracy and output.

  • PTC Inc.: The company is involved in providing Industrial augmented reality that offers a better way to create and deliver easily consumable work instructions.

Some more companies classified as dominant players in this report are:

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Upskill

  • Vuzix Corp.

  • Zugara Inc.

Want to know more about the product offerings from each contributing vendor, Buy Report Now!

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

  • Application

  • Geography

Request sample Report to get all your queries pertaining to segment-based contribution solved!

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global augmented reality (AR) market as a part of the global application software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the augmented reality (AR) market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The augmented reality (AR) market report covers the following areas:

Augmented Reality (AR) Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist AR market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the AR market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the AR market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AR market vendors

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Healthcare Sector by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

AR VR Smart Glasses Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Dynabook Inc.

  • Facebook Inc.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • PTC Inc.

  • Qualcomm Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Upskill

  • Vuzix Corp.

  • Zugara Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-108-57-billion-growth-in-augmented-reality-market--31-60--cagr-to-be-recorded-with-highest-growth-contribution-from-apac--technavio-301574880.html

SOURCE Technavio

