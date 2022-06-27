USD 108.57 billion Growth in Augmented Reality Market | 31.60 % CAGR to be Recorded with Highest Growth Contribution from APAC | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Techavio's catalog. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the various factors influencing the market growth during the forecast period. Factors including the increasing investments in AR technology coupled with the increasing AR integration in mobile devices will influence the market growth positively throughout the forecast period, resulting in the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 31.60%, However, the privacy concerns over AR technology will emerge as a major threat for the augmented reality (AR) market during the forecast period.
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.60%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 108.57 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
29.16
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The augmented reality (AR) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top AR market companies covered in the report with their product offerings are:
Alphabet Inc.: The company is involved in offering Augmented Reality through Cloud Anchors, Recording and many more.
Dynabook Inc.: The company is involved in offering a variety of mounting options to create a solution that can truly operate in any work environment.
Facebook Inc.: The company is involved in offering breakthrough technologies and advancements in AI to connect people and to help keep communities safe.
Microsoft Corp.: The company is involved in offering self-contained holographic devices with enterprise-ready applications to increase user accuracy and output.
PTC Inc.: The company is involved in providing Industrial augmented reality that offers a better way to create and deliver easily consumable work instructions.
Some more companies classified as dominant players in this report are:
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Upskill
Vuzix Corp.
Zugara Inc.
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
Application
Geography
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global augmented reality (AR) market as a part of the global application software market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the augmented reality (AR) market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The augmented reality (AR) market report covers the following areas:
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist AR market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the AR market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the AR market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AR market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alphabet Inc.
Dynabook Inc.
Facebook Inc.
Microsoft Corp.
PTC Inc.
Qualcomm Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Upskill
Vuzix Corp.
Zugara Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
