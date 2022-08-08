USD 108.57 Bn growth opportunity in Augmented Reality (AR) Market -- APAC to occupy 35% market share
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 108.57 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 29.15% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 31.60% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The market is mainly driven by increasing investments in AR technology. Businesses are massively investing in the latest technologies such as AR to deliver an immersive experience to their customers. For instance, Facebook has announced in September 2021 the investment of $50 million in developing a metaverse, where users will be able to interact with different devices in a virtual environment using AR. Such investments are expected to foster the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
In addition, the rising demand for AR technology from various application segments will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. But the privacy concerns over AR technology will restrict the growth of market players.
The augmented reality (AR) market is fragmented. The market is in the initial growth stage and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Owing to significant growth opportunities, the presence of large vendors, the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships, the competition in the market is moderate. It is imperative for vendors to distinguish their service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. As pure-play vendors are entering the market and competing with large vendors, the market is moving toward fragmentation. Several pure-play vendors are expected to be acquired or approached for acquisition by other industry participants for their technological capabilities. This trend is expected to gain traction by the end of the forecast period.
Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc. as dominant players in the market.
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. View Sample Report Here
Market Segmentation by Application
By Application, the market is classified into segments such as enterprise, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and others.
The enterprise segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
The segment is driven by the increasing application of AR in enterprises.
Market Segmentation by Geography
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA.
APAC will have the largest share of the market.
The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increasing investments in advanced technologies by businesses.
Augmented Reality (AR) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.60%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 108.57 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
29.15
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Dynabook Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Upskill, Vuzix Corp., and Zugara Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
