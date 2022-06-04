U.S. markets closed

USD 109.76 Million in Elderberry Market in the US | Health Benefits of Elderberry to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elderberry Market In US by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Application (health and wellness, beverages, food, and food colors) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elderberry Market in US by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elderberry Market in US by Distribution Channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the elderberry market in the US between 2021 and 2026 is USD 109.76 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7%.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The elderberry market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic growth strategies such as differentiated product offerings as well as business expansions to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Players with their Offerings

Some other companies covered in this report are:

  • Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp.

  • NOW Health Group Inc.

  • Pharmacare US Inc.

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd.

  • Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver: The increasing awareness of health benefits of elderberry is one of the cruciElderberry products that are generally associated with nutritional and medicinal benefits such as alleviating cold and flu. The products are primarily consumed in the form of powder, extract, tablets, and capsules. Vendors are also launching innovative elderberry products to propel market growth. For instance, Artemis International offers elderberry extract, powder, and concentrate that is ideal for a variety of applications including functional foods and beverages and dietary supplements, and as natural colorants.

  • Market Challenge: The increasing popularity of substitute products will emerge as the major hindrance for the market during the forecast period.  Elderberry is a superfruit with multiple medicinal and nutritional benefits, leading to its varied application in wine, supplements, and foods. However, its popularity has been mitigated by the increasing use of substitute products such as cranberry, blueberry, and acai berry.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio

Revenue-generating Segment Insights

The elderberry market in us report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Application (health and wellness, beverages, food, and food colors).  The offline distribution channel segment held the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the highest share throughout the forecast period. The primary factor driving the sales in this channel are the in-store displays and advertisements of the products. The offline channel is the largest distribution channel in the elderberry market in the US. This includes sales made through multi-outlet stores such as food and drug stores, supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores, and mass-market retailers such as Walmart.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities

Related Reports:

Elderberry Market by Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Elderberry Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 109.76 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.00

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Artemis International, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, Gaia Herbs Inc., GNC Holdings LLC, Natures Nutrition, Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare US Inc., Pukka Herbs Ltd., and Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                        

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                          

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06  Parent market

Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08:  Value Chain Analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

2.2.9 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                     

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09 : Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                        

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application                      

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Exhibit 20:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Application

5.3 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22:  Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23:  Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24:  Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25:  Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26:  Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27:  Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Food colors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28:  Food colors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29:  Food colors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 30:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel                    

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Offline

  • Online

Exhibit 31:  Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32:  Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33:  Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34:  Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35:  Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36:  Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 37:  Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape                       

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 38:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                 

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Health benefits of elderberry

8.1.2 Wider reach of online gambling

8.1.3 Rising popularity of urban farming

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increasing popularity of substitute products

8.2.2 Low public awareness

8.2.3 Stringent labeling regulations and product recalls

Exhibit 39:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing popularity of vegan diets

8.3.2 Increasing demand for superfruits and functional ingredients in the US

8.3.3 Growing demand for health supplements

8.3.4 Increasing popularity of purple superfoods

9. Vendor Landscape                          

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40:  Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis              

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Artemis International

Exhibit 45:  Artemis International - Overview

Exhibit 46:  Artemis International - Product and service

Exhibit 47:  Artemis International - Key offerings

10.4 Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 48:  Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG  - Overview

Exhibit 49:  Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG  - Product and service

Exhibit 50:  Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG  - Key offerings

10.5 Gaia Herbs Inc.

Exhibit 51:  Gaia Herbs Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 52:  Gaia Herbs Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 53:  Gaia Herbs Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GNC Holdings LLC

Exhibit 54:  GNC Holdings LLC - Overview

Exhibit 55:  GNC Holdings LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 56:  GNC Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Natures Nutrition

Exhibit 57:  Natures Nutrition - Overview

Exhibit 58:  Natures Nutrition - Product and service

Exhibit 59:  Natures Nutrition - Key offerings

10.8 Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp.

Exhibit 60:  Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 61:  Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 62:  Natures Power Nutraceuticals Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 63:  NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 64:  NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 65:  NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Pharmacare US Inc.

Exhibit 66:  Pharmacare US Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67:  Pharmacare US Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68:  Pharmacare US Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Pukka Herbs Ltd.

Exhibit 69:  Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 70:  Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 71:  Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 72:  Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73:  Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 74:  Xi an Longze Biotechnology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                          

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-109-76-million-in-elderberry-market-in-the-us---health-benefits-of-elderberry-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301560264.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Ford said that it wants to restructure its dealership model, including building an e-commerce platform where customers can shop for and buy EVs at non-negotiable prices in an effort to match Tesla’s profit margins. “I feel like when that second quarter last year profit came out for Tesla and they showed like a $15,000 premium, it totally changed my world,” CEO Jim Farley said at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday. Farley said he expects massive consolidation among dealers, suppliers and automakers as the industry begins building more EVs.