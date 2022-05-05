U.S. markets closed

USD 11.67 Bn growth expected in Oil Country Tubular Goods Market | Evolving opportunities in North America | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OCTG Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies North America as the major market in terms of revenue generation. The region will hold a significant market share of 46% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 11.67 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled OCTG Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled OCTG Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Identify future growth opportunities in North America and other untapped regions in the market. Download a Sample Report Now

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing investments in upstream activities. In addition, the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities and increasing global active rig count will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the global oil country tubular goods market. On the other hand, environmental concerns related to oil and gas E&P activities will have a negative impact on growth of the market.

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market: Segment Highlights

By product, the market is analyzed across segments such as seamless and welded. The seamless segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. Superior mechanical properties of seamless OCTG, such as high tensile strength, have increased their applications in high-pressure drilling environments. Seamless OCTG are more reliable than welded OCTG due to the absence of any welded seam, thereby eliminating the possibility of leakages. Moreover, it is easy to calculate the pressure of seamless pipes accurately and seamless pipes are thinner and lighter than welded pipes and possess uniformity of shape as they are made up of uniform extrusion of an alloy. Many such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

About 46% of the growth will originate from the North American region during the forecast period. Rise in the number of onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration projects and increasing investments and initiatives by government organizations in oil and gas E&P activities will drive the growth of the regional market.

Explore other potential segments in the market. Request a Sample Report Now

Vendor Landscape

The global oil country tubular goods market is fragmented due to the presence of significant number of vendors. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The fragmented nature of the market is increasing the competition among existing players. However, low parity across the existing players, in terms of size, is making the threat of rivalry moderate.

Technavio identifies ArcelorMittal SA, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, Tenaris SA, The Weir Group Plc, United States Steel Corp., and Vallourec SA as dominant players in the market.

Download a Sample Report to identify other vendors profiled in our complete report.

Notes:

  • The oil country tubular goods market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period.

  • The oil country tubular goods market is segmented into product (seamless and welded) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

Related Reports:

Oil and Gas Pipeline Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Subsea Production and Processing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.50

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ArcelorMittal SA, Hunting Plc, JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal SAW Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, Tenaris SA, The Weir Group Plc, United States Steel Corp., and Vallourec SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Seamless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Welded - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Hunting Plc

  • JFE Holdings Inc.

  • Jindal SAW Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corp.

  • PAO TMK

  • Tenaris SA

  • The Weir Group Plc

  • United States Steel Corp.

  • Vallourec SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

