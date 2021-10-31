U.S. markets closed

USD 11.71 Billion Growth expected in Business Intelligence Market by 2024 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Business Intelligence Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Oracle Corp., ALTERYX INC., and Sisense Inc will emerge as Business Intelligence suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence will grow at a CAGR of 8.97% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Business Intelligence requirements.

Business Intelligence Market Procurement Research Report
Business Intelligence Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Business Intelligence Market

Major Price Trends in the Business Intelligence Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Business Intelligence with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Business Intelligence Market
    o Per-user licensing pricing
    o Subscription-based pricing

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Business Intelligence Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Business Intelligence spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Business Intelligence Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-11-71-billion-growth-expected-in-business-intelligence-market-by-2024--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301410149.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

