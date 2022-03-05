U.S. markets closed

USD 11.88 Bn growth in Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market | Offline segment to account for maximum sales | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gifts novelty and souvenirs market size is expected to increase by USD 11.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, COVID-19 impact, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment across various segments such as product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Purchase the full report on the gifts novelty and souvenirs market and make confident decisions.
Request a Free Sample Before Purchasing

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market: Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization to drive growth

Innovation and advances in technology have heightened the demand for innovative products. Also, consumers are exhibiting high demand for modern and advanced products that suit the interior of their houses. To meet such growing consumer demands, vendors are continuously investing in R&D to innovate and introduce new products and sustain in the market. This is resulting in the premiumization and expansion of product lines of vendors, which is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increased demand for personalized gift products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market: Increased demand for personalized gift products

Personalized gifts are gaining popularity during occasions such as retirement, promotion, birthdays, New Year, and Women's Day. The growing popularity of personalized gifts is driving vendors to introduce gift personalization services and develop long-term relationships with customers and encourage them to repeatedly make purchases. This trend is expected to increase the sales of vendors, thereby driving the growth of the global gifts novelty and souvenirs market during the forecast period.

"The growing culture of gifting and increase in inbound international tourism will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio

Identify other factors influencing the growth of the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Gifts Novelty And Souvenirs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gifts novelty and souvenirs market by product (souvenirs and novelty items, seasonal decorations, greeting cards, and other gift items), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The souvenirs and novelty items accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to evolving consumer buying patterns, which include the purchase of occasion and theme-specific products. To capitalize on this buying behavior, vendors are focusing on introducing a wide range of occasion and theme-based products. Also, the proliferation of online shopping portals that offer a wide variety of gifting products is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, the market witnessed high sales through offline distribution channels in 2021. The introduction of new business and retail strategies such as product offerings and pricing strategies by vendors have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. However, sales through offline distribution channels are expected to gradually decline due to the shift in consumer preference for online shopping.

The European region led the gifts novelty and souvenirs market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the early penetration of e-commerce in the region. Also, the surge in the number of international tourists and the rise in the number of new players will foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Know about other key revenue-generating segments in the market and make confident decisions.
Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Gift Card Market by Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.00

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: personal products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Souvenirs and novelty items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Seasonal decorations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Greeting cards - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Other gift items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization

9.1.2 Growing culture of gifting

9.1.3 Increase in inbound international tourism propelling the sales of gift items

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Availability of alternate products for social expression

9.2.2 Seasonal nature of business

9.2.3 Highly complex inventory, supply chain, and merchandising management

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increased demand for personalized gift products

9.3.2 Growing demand for non-seasonal gifts

9.3.3 Increased offering of specialized merchandise

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 American Greetings Corp.

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

11.4 Archies Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.5 Card Factory Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

11.6 funkypigeon.com Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.7 Hallmark Licensing LLC

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.8 PersonalizationMall.com LLC

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.9 Redbubble Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

11.10 Scotts Highland Services Ltd.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.11 Spencer Gifts LLC

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.12 The Walt Disney Co.

Overview

Business segments

Key News

Key offerings

Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market Definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 92: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-11-88-bn-growth-in-gifts-novelty-and-souvenirs-market--offline-segment-to-account-for-maximum-sales--technavio-301494254.html

SOURCE Technavio

