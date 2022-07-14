USD 11.9 billion Growth in Cranes Market Size with 60% Growth contribution from APAC| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cranes Market by Product (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), Application (construction, industrial, and utilities), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cranes market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 11.9 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report has identified the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. Technavio categorizes the global cranes market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The growth in end-user industries due to urbanization is a major factor driving the global cranes market share growth. The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the global cranes market share growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cranes Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Segmentation Highlights

The cranes market report is segmented by Product (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), Application (construction, industrial, and utilities), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America).

Revenue-generating segment highlights: The cranes market share growth in the mobile crane segment will be significant during the forecast period. The mobile crane segment of the global cranes market includes all-terrain cranes, crawler cranes, and city cranes, among others. The increasing investments in the development of megacities are a major driver of this segment.

Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 60% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the cranes market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The rising number of construction activities and the increasing use of cranes in the development of smart cities will fuel the cranes market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The crane market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The cranes market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

More Vendors Covered in the Report are:

Cranes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5.61% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABUS Kransysteme GmbH, Columbus McKinnon Corp., Eilbeck Cranes, GH Cranes & Components, Gorbel Inc., Henan Mine Crane Co. Ltd., Kito Corp., Konecranes Plc, Mazzella Companies, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Cranes Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Mobile cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Fixed cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Marine and port cranes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Construction

7.2 Industrial

7.3 Utilities

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Konecranes Plc

11.4 Liebherr International AG

11.5 PALFINGER AG

11.6 SANY Group Co. Ltd.

11.7 Tadano Ltd.

11.8 Terex Corp.

11.9 The Manitowoc Co. Inc.

11.10 Xugong Group Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

11.11 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

11.12 ZPMC Europe

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

