USD 11.97 Bn growth in Sports Drink Market| New Product Launches to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports drink market size is expected to increase by USD 11.97 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Sports Drink Market by Distribution Channel, Packaging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Sports Drink Market by Distribution Channel, Packaging, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get highlights on the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJE, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Decathlon SA, Jel Sert, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. Although new product launches and increasing consumption by millennials will offer immense growth opportunities, the threat from other health and wellness products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Packaging

  • Geography

Purchase our full report for comprehensive analysis on the growth contribution of each segment.

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our sports drink market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies expanding community of athletics in both developed and developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the sports drink market growth during the next few years.

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Sports Drink Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Sports Drink Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Sports Drink Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sports drink market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sports drink market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sports drink market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports drink market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Functional Drinks Market - Global functional drinks market is segmented by product (energy beverages, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports beverages, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Energy Drinks Market - Global energy drinks market is segmented by product (sparkling energy drinks and still energy drinks), type (standard energy drinks and energy shots), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Sports Drink Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 11.97 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.80

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AJE, BA SPORTS NUTRITION LLC, BioSteel Nordics, Britvic Plc, Decathlon SA, Jel Sert, Olvi Plc, PepsiCo Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-11-97-bn-growth-in-sports-drink-market-new-product-launches-to-boost-growth--technavio-301408909.html

SOURCE Technavio

