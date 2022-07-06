U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.50
    -2.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,907.00
    -29.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,811.50
    +3.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,739.60
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.09
    +1.59 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.40
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0263
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1962
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3700
    -0.4720 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,122.29
    -157.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.70
    -4.33 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,131.58
    +106.11 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

USD 118.88 Bn growth opportunity in Green Packaging Market | Driven by growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 118.88 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 7.87% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will witness maximum growth in APAC. The thriving e-commerce industry in the region is creating huge growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global Green Packaging Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market report titled Global Green Packaging Market 2021-2025

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance, Y-O-Y growth rate, regional growth opportunities, and much more.

Read Our Sample Report Now to understand the scope of our full report.

Vendor Landscape

The global green packaging market is fragmented and is highly competitive with the presence of many regional and global players. Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of product customization, product differentiation, and price differentiation. Some small and regional players are consolidating their business operations with established players to bring profitability by adopting the state-of-the-art technology and business strategies of the established players. Established players are focusing on diversifying their product portfolio to improve their market presence. The high growth potential of the market is attracting new players. This is expected to further intensify the competition during the forecast period.

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material, rising demand for biodegradable packaging materials in the food and beverages industry, and stringent regulations and increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable materials will offer immense growth opportunities, rise in the prices of green packaging solutions due to the high cost of bio-based resins, operational complexities in the adoption of bioplastics, and the lack of awareness and acceptance of green packaging solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For more highlights on the factors impacting the growth of market players, Request a Sample Report.

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global green packaging market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The recyclable segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growing global awareness of the need for recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions. The increase in the number of environmental protection initiatives taken by the governments of various countries and organizations is further accelerating the growth of the recyclable segment.

  • End-user

The food industry is the prime end-user of green packaging solutions. The rise in the demand for various types of beverages globally is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers and industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography

About 47% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The surge in the demand for sustainable packaging solutions from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and organized retail industries in countries such as China, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the penetration of new players and the rising adoption of packaging products such as flexible paper, corrugated board, and boxboard will influence the growth of the green packaging market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our green packaging market report covers the following areas:

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the green packaging market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the green packaging market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist green packaging market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the green packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the green packaging market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green packaging market vendors

Related Reports:

Green Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 118.88 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.87

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Recyclable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Reusable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Degradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Food industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amcor Plc

  • Ball Corp.

  • Be Green Packaging

  • Crown Holdings Inc.

  • DS Smith Plc

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Evergreen Packaging LLC

  • Mondi Group

  • Nampak Ltd.

  • Sealed Air Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-118-88-bn-growth-opportunity-in-green-packaging-market--driven-by-growing-demand-for-bio-based-resins-as-a-packaging-material--technavio-301580453.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Voyager Digital Commences Financial Restructuring Process to Maximize Value for All Stakeholders

    Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), today announced that it has commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 process to maximize value for all stakeholders. As part of this process, the Company and its main operating subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York (the "Court"). The Company intends to seek recognition of the Chapter 11 case of Voyager in the Onta

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Down More Than 50%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Now that we’re into the second half of 2022, with the Independence Day holiday behind us, we can take stock of the changes that the last six months have brought. And those changes have been dramatic. As this year got started, the S&P 500 was coming off of a 27% annual gain. Today, the index is down 20%, putting it into a bear market. The losses have been broad-based, and have left many otherwise sound equities languishing at low prices. It’s a circumstance that has a lot of unhappy investors won

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Alibaba Earnings Turnaround Hopes Revived After Shares Rise 60%

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest brokerages have reiterated their bullish calls for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., suggesting more gains may be in store after the e-commerce giant surged from a mid-March low.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Oil Steadies Below $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied below $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUk

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $100 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkrai

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Exxon profit set to soar again; White House wants more oil

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Wall Street analysts sharply increased their Exxon Mobil Corp second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, after the largest U.S. oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings. Exxon's preview, released on Friday, signaled strong results ahead by oil companies and refiners and brought renewed criticism from the White House and fresh calls for a windfall profit tax by U.S. lawmakers under pressure from voters feeling pain at the pump. The White House repeated its call for oil companies to "use their record profits to expand refining capacity, increase supply, and most urgently reduce costs for the American people."

  • HECLA ACQUIRES ALEXCO RESOURCE

    Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) (Hecla) and Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) (Alexco) are pleased to announce a definitive agreement for Hecla to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Alexco that Hecla does not already own. Each outstanding common share of Alexco will be exchanged for 0.116 of a share of Hecla common stock implying consideration of US$0.47 per Alexco common share and a premium of 23% based on the companies' 5-day volume weighted average price on th

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of

  • Gas price fluctuations are 'a function of capitalism': Strategist

    St. Paul Research Chief Market Strategist Alan Knuckman explains the volatility in gas prices indicating a three-week decline, oil companies adjusting their pricing, and commodity prices amid inflation and the current economic environment.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Techs Lead Stock Market Rebound; Investors See End To Fed Rate Hikes

    Apple and other techs led a big rally off morning lows as oil prices and bond yields dived. Markets see Fed rate hikes ending this year.

  • Laid-off Tesla workers file emergency plea, allege small severance pay

    Two laid-off Tesla workers filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to stop the electric car maker for allegedly seeking separation agreements for far less severance than legally required. As part of Tesla's ongoing layoffs, it has been asking employees to agree to release it of all claims, in exchange for a severance of just one or two weeks' pay and benefits, the motion filed with a Texas court alleges. This is a small portion of the actual severance of 60 days of pay and benefits that the employees would be entitled to under a labor law - the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, it added.