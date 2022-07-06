USD 118.88 Bn growth opportunity in Green Packaging Market | Driven by growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 118.88 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 7.87% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will witness maximum growth in APAC. The thriving e-commerce industry in the region is creating huge growth opportunities for market players.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance, Y-O-Y growth rate, regional growth opportunities, and much more.
Read Our Sample Report Now to understand the scope of our full report.
Vendor Landscape
The global green packaging market is fragmented and is highly competitive with the presence of many regional and global players. Vendors operating in the market are competing in terms of product customization, product differentiation, and price differentiation. Some small and regional players are consolidating their business operations with established players to bring profitability by adopting the state-of-the-art technology and business strategies of the established players. Established players are focusing on diversifying their product portfolio to improve their market presence. The high growth potential of the market is attracting new players. This is expected to further intensify the competition during the forecast period.
Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand for bio-based resins as a packaging material, rising demand for biodegradable packaging materials in the food and beverages industry, and stringent regulations and increasing government initiatives to promote sustainable materials will offer immense growth opportunities, rise in the prices of green packaging solutions due to the high cost of bio-based resins, operational complexities in the adoption of bioplastics, and the lack of awareness and acceptance of green packaging solutions will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
For more highlights on the factors impacting the growth of market players, Request a Sample Report.
Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global green packaging market is segmented as below:
Product
The recyclable segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the growing global awareness of the need for recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions. The increase in the number of environmental protection initiatives taken by the governments of various countries and organizations is further accelerating the growth of the recyclable segment.
End-user
The food industry is the prime end-user of green packaging solutions. The rise in the demand for various types of beverages globally is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing awareness about environmental concerns among consumers and industries is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Geography
About 47% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The surge in the demand for sustainable packaging solutions from the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and organized retail industries in countries such as China, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the penetration of new players and the rising adoption of packaging products such as flexible paper, corrugated board, and boxboard will influence the growth of the green packaging market in APAC.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our green packaging market report covers the following areas:
Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the green packaging market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the green packaging market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Green Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist green packaging market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the green packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the green packaging market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of green packaging market vendors
Related Reports:
Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Aluminum Foil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Green Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.63%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 118.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.87
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Be Green Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evergreen Packaging LLC, Mondi Group, Nampak Ltd., and Sealed Air Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Recyclable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Reusable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Degradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Food industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Healthcare industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Personal care industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amcor Plc
Ball Corp.
Be Green Packaging
Crown Holdings Inc.
DS Smith Plc
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Evergreen Packaging LLC
Mondi Group
Nampak Ltd.
Sealed Air Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-118-88-bn-growth-opportunity-in-green-packaging-market--driven-by-growing-demand-for-bio-based-resins-as-a-packaging-material--technavio-301580453.html
SOURCE Technavio