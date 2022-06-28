USD 12.16 Bn Growth in Human Capital Management Solutions Market | Demand For Automated Recruitment Processes to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market by Application (Core HR, Talent, and Workforce) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the HCM solutions market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 12.16 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report projects the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. The Core HR application segment held the largest HCM solutions market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period owing to the growing use of these solutions for include employee recruitment, employee training, payroll, scheduling, benefits administration, internal relations, and safety and compliance. In terms of regional opportunities, 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the largest revenue-creating economy during the forecast period.

HCM Solutions Market Vendor Landscape

The human capital management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The human capital management market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Trend: The emergence of cloud-computing services is one of the key factors likely to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. The use of cloud storage allows the central administration to have control over all the resources and HR activities. It also eliminates the need for users to update and maintain IT infrastructure. Cloud technologies enable consumers to use SaaS, by which users are not required to buy the software to use it. Thus, cloud computing services can be the future of HCM solutions.

Market Challenge: Threat from open-source software is one of the key challenges hindering the human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth. The availability of open-source HCM software will become one of the major challenges for the global HCM solutions market during the forecast period. Similarly, some companies offer separate software for HR functions, such as recruitment and performance appraisal. Hence, the availability of multiple open-source software solutions helps companies to choose the best according to their needs.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 10.57% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 12.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

