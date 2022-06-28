U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

USD 12.16 Bn Growth in Human Capital Management Solutions Market | Demand For Automated Recruitment Processes to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market by Application (Core HR, Talent, and Workforce) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the HCM solutions market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 12.16 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report projects the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. The Core HR application segment held the largest HCM solutions market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period owing to the growing use of these solutions for include employee recruitment, employee training, payroll, scheduling, benefits administration, internal relations, and safety and compliance. In terms of regional opportunities, 34% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the largest revenue-creating economy during the forecast period.

 For more insights on segment-based contribution, Buy Report Now!.

HCM Solutions Market Vendor Landscape

The human capital management market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The human capital management market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

·        

Some more companies covered in the report are:

·        

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Trend: The emergence of cloud-computing services is one of the key factors likely to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. The use of cloud storage allows the central administration to have control over all the resources and HR activities. It also eliminates the need for users to update and maintain IT infrastructure. Cloud technologies enable consumers to use SaaS, by which users are not required to buy the software to use it. Thus, cloud computing services can be the future of HCM solutions.

  • Market Challenge: Threat from open-source software is one of the key challenges hindering the human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth.  The availability of open-source HCM software will become one of the major challenges for the global HCM solutions market during the forecast period. Similarly, some companies offer separate software for HR functions, such as recruitment and performance appraisal. Hence, the availability of multiple open-source software solutions helps companies to choose the best according to their needs.

To learn about key drivers, trends, and challenges impactin the market growth, Download Sample Report!

Related Reports:

Incident Response System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cloud Computing Market in Government Sector by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Web Content Management Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of about 10.57%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 12.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, Japan, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Core HR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Talent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Workforce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

  • 10.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

  • 10.5 Infor Inc.

  • 10.6 Kronos Inc.

  • 10.7 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.8 Ramco Systems Ltd.

  • 10.9 SAP SE

  • 10.10 Talentia Software Group

  • 10.11 UKG Inc.

  • 10.12 Workday Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-12-16-bn-growth-in-human-capital-management-solutions-market--demand-for-automated-recruitment-processes-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301575614.html

SOURCE Technavio

