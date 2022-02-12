USD 12.17 Bn growth in Online Baby Products Retailing Market | Driven by Easier Payment Options | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online baby products retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 12.17 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy our full report for detailed insights on the market size, YOY growth rates, and future opportunities.

Download a Free Sample to gain confidence.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market: Vendor Landscape

The online baby products retailing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the dominant players in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The market is driven by the availability of easier payment options. Online retailers offer various payment options including credit cards, e-wallets, COD (cash-on-delivery), Internet banking, and cash-on-order. Retailers are also ensuring secure payment gateways to build customer trust and enhance their market shares. In addition, the availability of fast, secure, and cheap technology has helped many new players to expand their presence in the online channels. Moreover, online retailers are partnering with payment service providers to provide an enhanced shopping experience for their customers. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the online baby products retailing market during the forecast period.

However, the increase in the availability of counterfeit products is expected to impede the growth of the market. The lack of proper processes to ensure the authenticity and credibility of these products is affecting the sales of genuine brands. Counterfeit products are mainly available in developing countries such as China and India. Consumers in these countries are price sensitive. As these products are priced lower than the original products, consumers in such countries end up purchasing products that are priced lower. This is harming the brand image of established companies, which is hindering the growth of the market players.

Story continues

Download Our Free Sample to know other factors influencing the market growth.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Baby Products Retailing Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

By product, the baby toys segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the rise in the number of working women and the increase in dual-income households. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is expected to observe significant growth in APAC. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share. Factors such as rising fertility rates, increasing penetration of the Internet, increasing disposable income, and the influx of international brands are driving the growth of the online baby products retailing market in APAC.

Identify key-performing segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Now

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist online baby products retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online baby products retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online baby products retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online baby products retailing market vendors

Related Reports:

Baby Clothing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Baby Stroller Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Baby Earth

Babydash Sdn Bhd

Babyshop Group

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

eBay Inc.

J Sainsbury Plc

JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.)

The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-12-17-bn-growth-in-online-baby-products-retailing-market--driven-by-easier-payment-options--technavio-301479693.html

SOURCE Technavio