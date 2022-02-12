U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,175.66
    -1,627.46 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

USD 12.17 Bn growth in Online Baby Products Retailing Market | Driven by Easier Payment Options | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online baby products retailing market size is expected to increase by USD 12.17 billion between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 9.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Online Baby Products Retailing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy our full report for detailed insights on the market size, YOY growth rates, and future opportunities.

Download a Free Sample to gain confidence.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market: Vendor Landscape

The online baby products retailing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the dominant players in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market: Key Drivers and Challenges

The market is driven by the availability of easier payment options. Online retailers offer various payment options including credit cards, e-wallets, COD (cash-on-delivery), Internet banking, and cash-on-order. Retailers are also ensuring secure payment gateways to build customer trust and enhance their market shares. In addition, the availability of fast, secure, and cheap technology has helped many new players to expand their presence in the online channels. Moreover, online retailers are partnering with payment service providers to provide an enhanced shopping experience for their customers. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the online baby products retailing market during the forecast period.

However, the increase in the availability of counterfeit products is expected to impede the growth of the market. The lack of proper processes to ensure the authenticity and credibility of these products is affecting the sales of genuine brands. Counterfeit products are mainly available in developing countries such as China and India. Consumers in these countries are price sensitive. As these products are priced lower than the original products, consumers in such countries end up purchasing products that are priced lower. This is harming the brand image of established companies, which is hindering the growth of the market players.

Download Our Free Sample to know other factors influencing the market growth.

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Online Baby Products Retailing Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

By product, the baby toys segment is generating maximum revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the rise in the number of working women and the increase in dual-income households. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is expected to observe significant growth in APAC. The region currently holds 34% of the global market share. Factors such as rising fertility rates, increasing penetration of the Internet, increasing disposable income, and the influx of international brands are driving the growth of the online baby products retailing market in APAC.

Identify key-performing segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Now

Online Baby Products Retailing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online baby products retailing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the online baby products retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the online baby products retailing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online baby products retailing market vendors

Related Reports:
Baby Clothing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Baby Stroller Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Baby Products Retailing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.81%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 12.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.12

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baby Earth, Babydash Sdn Bhd, Babyshop Group, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., eBay Inc., J Sainsbury Plc, JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.), and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Baby toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Baby gear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Baby diaper products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Baby Earth

  • Babydash Sdn Bhd

  • Babyshop Group

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • eBay Inc.

  • J Sainsbury Plc

  • JustKidding General Trading (L.L.C.)

  • The Walt Disney Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-12-17-bn-growth-in-online-baby-products-retailing-market--driven-by-easier-payment-options--technavio-301479693.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • How Brian Cox Tackles Complex Roles

    Logan Roy, the morally bankrupt media tycoon at the center of HBO’s Succession, is just one of the many complex characters Brian Cox has played throughout his career. In this segment from Hell & High Water, Brian Cox talks about playing iconic historical figures like Winston Churchill and Lyndon B. Johnson, and the importance of understanding the historical and cultural context in which they lived. He also explains how actors have to suspend judgment of the characters they play, especially in order to understand the motivations of infamously evil people like the Nazi war criminal Hermann Göring.

  • A Quincy city pension investment manager lost $3.5 million in an email phishing scam

    One of the Quincy Retirement Board's investment managers followed a set of email instructions to wire $3.5 million to an unknown third party.

  • Officer charged in killing once fired for poor decisions

    A police officer in South Carolina arrested this week after killing a man in an on-duty shooting was fired from a state police unit for nine separate policy violations, including the failure to notify superiors in a timely fashion after shooting her service weapon at two dogs while she was out jogging, court records show. Officer Cassandra Dollard of the Hemingway Police Department, 52, is charged with voluntary manslaughter for the shooting of Robert Junior Langley after a high speed chase Sunday. Lawyers for Langley's family said he would still be alive if Dollard were better trained — or held accountable for her poor performance in previous jobs.

  • Black-Owned Businesses Are Thriving And Growing, Largely Due To Black Women

    Black women are making great strides in building businesses despite setbacks during the pandemic.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as White House warns attack could come ‘any day now’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged of the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 30% to 62% That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Growth stocks have been battered over the last year of trading. While volatility may continue to shake the market in the near term, investors now have a sizable collection of great companies trading at much more attractive prices to choose from. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three of their favorite beaten-down growth stocks.

  • Tesla Inc., (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Getting Stronger, and it may be Time to Reevaluate

    You might wonder if the recent events can make buying Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock a more approachable proposition. The stock has been down some 30% from its November highs, and currently trades at a very volatile US$ 934.8b Market Cap. There have also been news of recall, inflation and the latest earnings report, so we will put this all together, and see how the company fares.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • How the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect the chip industry

    Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo details ways the Russia-Ukraine conflict could impact the computer chip and semiconductor industry, including disruptions in flows of raw materials necessary for production.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • 3M, T. Rowe, and 7 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Interpublic Group of Companies Kimco Realty and DuPont de Nemours were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Others included 3M T. Rowe Price Yum! Interpublic Group of Companies (ticker: IPG), whose businesses include marketing and advertising, declared a quarterly disbursement of 29 cents a share, up 2 cents, or 7%.

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.