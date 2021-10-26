U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.25
    +11.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,668.00
    +48.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,567.50
    +71.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,316.60
    +6.30 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    -0.12 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0200 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    15.24
    -0.19 (-1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8780
    +0.1790 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,848.46
    +1,135.54 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,510.69
    +1,268.01 (+522.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,099.76
    +499.35 (+1.75%)
     

USD 12.41 Bn growth in Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market | Decline in Lithium-ion Battery Costs to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium iron phosphate battery market is set to grow by USD 12.41 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025

Make smart business strategies by purchasing the full report on the global lithium iron phosphate battery market.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acumentrics Inc., Brunswick Corp., BYD Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Saft Groupe SA, TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the decline in lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from other batteries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Buy our report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regionals toward market growth.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lithium iron phosphate battery market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the change in the energy mix as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the lithium iron phosphate battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market - Global lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented by source (non-mobility and mobility) and geography (APAC and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market - Global lithium-ion battery market is segmented by application (automotive, consumer electronics, utilities, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 12.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

24.11

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Norway, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acumentrics Inc., Brunswick Corp., BYD Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Saft Groupe SA, TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd., and Ultralife Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-12-41-bn-growth-in-lithium-iron-phosphate-battery-market--decline-in-lithium-ion-battery-costs-to-boost-growth--technavio-301406567.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Renewable Energy Stock Gevo Surged Monday Morning

    Yet another deal has now pushed Gevo's potential pipeline to above 1 billion gallons of fuel per year.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Elon Musk’s Fortune Soars $36 Billion in a Day on Hertz Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s personal fortune jumped by $36.2 billion Monday after Hertz Global Holdings Inc. placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and filings showed a fresh tranche of options in his moonshot pay package vested. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Might be an Undervalued Inflationary Safe Haven

    With the inflation pressures now undeniable, the question of finding a place to park the cash becomes a dire necessity for some. Yet, with the real estate peaking, stock market overheating and commodities not yielding, turning to thematic investing might be an ultimate solution.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally: Tesla Hits $1 Trillion; Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Facebook Jumps On Earnings Beat

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Monday as the stock market saw Tesla stock surge above $1 trillion in value. Facebook earnings beat.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Why Marqeta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were up 11.9% as of 2:47 p.m. EDT on Monday after the modern card issuing platform announced a partnership with Branch and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to handle payments for carriers that use Uber Freight. The partnership with Uber Freight is a new market opportunity for Marqeta in transportation, where Uber has already emerged as one of the leading digital freight brokers globally outside of China. Marqeta, which completed its initial public offering in June, has already benefited from enormous momentum lately.

  • Despite Disappointing Earnings, Snap Stock Could Surge Over 50%, Says Analyst

    Without needing to get hyperbolic, last Friday amounted to the worst day ever for Snap (SNAP) stock. Shares took an unrepresented 27% beating after the company’s Q3 earnings disappointed on multiple levels. While the company’s top-line figure failed to meet Wall Street’s expectations, the company’s outlook did little to reassure, as SNAP is faced with the duel challenge of the effects wrought from the changes to Apple’s iOS privacy settings - which gives users more control over how data is used