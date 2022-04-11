U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

USD 12.75 billion growth for Coal Gasification Market |77% of the growth to originate from APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report identifies the market potential growth to reach USD 12.75 billion from 2020 to 2025. An accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 21% is also likely to be recorded in the market, as per this report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Coal Gasification Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on exact growth variance and YOY growth rate, Read our FREE Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: Rise in Global Energy Demand

The rise in global energy demand is notably driving the coal gasification market growth. By 2040, global energy demand is expected to grow by more than 25%. Factors such as the electrification of transportation and the heating sector, the rise in the number of electronically connected devices, and digitalization in many countries are also contributing to the demand for electricity. Hence, with the growth in energy demand worldwide, the global coal gasification market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: Environmental concerns

Coal gasification requires pollution control measures in order to mitigate the emissions that might otherwise have an adverse impact on the environment. Some of the emissions or pollutants associated with coal gasification include ash and slag. Non-slagging coal gasifiers produce dry ash that is similar to that produced by conventional coal combustion. Thus, this ash, which typically contains heavy metals, is leachable or caustic, needs appropriate management, as it can be an environmental liability.

Download Sample Report for More Insights on the Drivers and Challenges Influencing the Market Growth.

Competitive Analysis

The coal gasification market analysis report also contains exhaustive observation on the organic and inorganic growth strategies deployed by the vendors. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The competitive scenario provided in the coal gasification market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The coal gasification market report provides complete insights on key vendors including

  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

  • Carbon Energy Corp.

  • China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

  • Coal India Ltd.

  • Johnson Matthey Plc

  • KBR Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

  • Sasol Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

Speak to our Analysts for customized report on the market leadership positions of each vendor

Market Segmentation Highlights

  • By Application, the market is classified into Chemicals, Fuels, and Power. The chemicals segment held the largest coal gasification market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest share during the next few years as chemical products are ubiquitous in modern society with the proliferation and use of plastics, rubber, and synthetic textiles. According to the IEA, the demand for chemical products has grown significantly in the past two decades, primarily driven by the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers and plastics.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and South America. APAC will contribute to 77% of the market growth. China, South Africa, US, Australia, and Indonesia are the key markets for coal gasification market in APAC. Rising government support has been identified as one of the chief factors that will drive the coal gasification market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Report Sample for learning more about the contribution of each market segment.

Related Reports:

Coal Market in Japan by Type and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Advanced Biofuel Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coal Gasification Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 12.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

20.62

Regional analysis

APAC, MEA, North America, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 77%

Key consumer countries

China, South Africa, US, Australia, and Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Carbon Energy Corp., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., Coal India Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, KBR Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Sasol Ltd., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-12-75-billion-growth-for-coal-gasification-market-77-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--17-000-technavio-reports-301521014.html

SOURCE Technavio

