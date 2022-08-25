USD 12.83 Mn growth opportunity in Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market -- Europe to emerge as key market

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 12.83 million between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.58% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio categorizes the global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

The global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large-, medium-, and small-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most of the small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution.

Key vendors operating in the market include Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing consumption of pizza as a meal in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

Product

The commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Advantages such as faster cooking and retention of the nutritional content of pizza toppings are driving the demand for commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geography

31% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for customization in pizza and consumer preference for gluten-free pizzas are driving the growth of the regional market.

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas:

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market vendors

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 12.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.58 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Brazil, Russian Federation, Germany, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

