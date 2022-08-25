U.S. markets closed

USD 12.83 Mn growth opportunity in Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market -- Europe to emerge as key market

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 12.83 million between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.58% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio categorizes the global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent, the global industrial machinery market, covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

The global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large-, medium-, and small-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most of the small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution.

Key vendors operating in the market include Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing consumption of pizza as a meal in developing countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

The commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. Advantages such as faster cooking and retention of the nutritional content of pizza toppings are driving the demand for commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • Geography

31% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for customization in pizza and consumer preference for gluten-free pizzas are driving the growth of the regional market.

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report covers the following areas:

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market vendors

Related Reports:

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 12.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.58

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Brazil, Russian Federation, Germany, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Californo

  • 10.4 EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens

  • 10.5 Fontana Forni USA

  • 10.6 Forza Forni Inc.

  • 10.7 Le Panyol

  • 10.8 Marra Forni

  • 10.9 Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL

  • 10.10 Mugnaini Imports Inc.

  • 10.11 The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens

  • 10.12 The Stone Bake Oven Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/commercial-wood-fired-pizza-ovensmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-12-83-mn-growth-opportunity-in-commercial-wood-fired-pizza-ovens-market--europe-to-emerge-as-key-market-301610853.html

SOURCE Technavio

