USD 12.83 Mn growth expected in Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market | Driven by increasing consumption of pizza as a meal in developing countries | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 12.83 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in Europe. The increase in consumer spending on out-of-home food is driving the growth of the market in Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

 

View Our Sample Report for highlights on the market size, YOY growth rates, and regional growth opportunities.

Vendor Landscape

The commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large-, medium-, and small-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most of the small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors are competing based on parameters such as price, quality, grade, brand identity, and distribution.

Technavio identifies Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the increasing consumption of pizza as a meal in developing countries, rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants, and increase in demand for rapid cooking ovens will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial and maintenance costs, easy availability of substitutes, and regulations pertaining to commercial wood-fired pizza ovens will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Read Our Sample Report for more insights into the vendor landscape.

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens segment occupies the largest share of the market. Benefits such as faster cooking and retention of the nutritional content of pizza toppings are driving the demand for commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens.

  • Geography

About 31% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The high income of consumers living in the European Union is the key factor driving the growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market vendors

Related Reports:

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 12.83 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.58

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Brazil, Russian Federation, Germany, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Californo, EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens, Fontana Forni USA, Forza Forni Inc., Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth, Le Panyol, Marra Forni, Mugnaini Imports Inc., The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens, and The Stone Bake Oven Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Californo

  • 10.4 EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens

  • 10.5 Fontana Forni USA

  • 10.6 Forza Forni Inc.

  • 10.7 Le Panyol

  • 10.8 Marra Forni

  • 10.9 Mediterranean Woodfired Ovens PL

  • 10.10 Mugnaini Imports Inc.

  • 10.11 The Bushman - Wood Fired Ovens

  • 10.12 The Stone Bake Oven Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-12-83-mn-growth-expected-in-commercial-wood-fired-pizza-ovens-market--driven-by-increasing-consumption-of-pizza-as-a-meal-in-developing-countries--technavio-301573205.html

SOURCE Technavio

