USD 12.95 Mn growth in Feed Anti Caking Agent Market in South America | Dominated by Anmol Chemicals Group, BASF SE, and others | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The feed anti-caking agent market size in South America is expected to grow by USD 12.95 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. According to Technavio, the market is expected to witness a year-over-year growth of 6.33% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Feed Anti Caking Agent Market in South America by Chemical Type and Source - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our 120-pages report with TOC analyzes the feed anti-caking agent market in South America by chemical type (silicon, calcium, sodium, and others) and source (synthetic and natural).

By chemical type, the market witnessed significant revenue generation in the silicon segment in 2021. Silica has a relatively larger particle size and exhibits better adsorption properties. In addition, the increased use of silica as a flow-resistant anti-caking agent is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Similarly, by source, the market observed increased demand for synthetic caking agents. This can be attributed to the benefits of synthetic caking agents such as the prevention of mold, the extension of product shelf life, the prevention of clumping of food particles, and the prevention of powdery film (grit) on food particles and the bottom of the packaging. In addition, the proliferation of vendors offering synthetic anticaking agents is driving the growth of the segment.

The feed anti-caking agent market in South America is driven by the rising consumption of food ingredients. Over the years, there has been an increase in the consumption of a number of food ingredients. In addition, changing consumer tastes and rising preference for high-quality food products have led to the demand and innovation of various food ingredients, including food and beverage premixes, food coating ingredients, and others. Also, the growing consumption of food bakery premixes, milk and cream powder, instant soup powder, baking powder, yeast, seasoning and spices, and others has increased the use of anticaking agents in food ingredients to ensure longer shelf-life. All these factors are supporting the growth of the feed anti-caking agent market in North America.

In addition, the growth of the food and beverage industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the feed anti-caking agent market in South America.

Some of the key players in the feed anti-caking agent market in South America:

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and medium-sized businesses and a few international players. Growth strategies such as collaborations, significant research and development investments, and mergers and acquisitions are being adopted by vendors to compete in the market. Some vendors are focusing on new product launches to expand their portfolios.

Anmol Chemicals Group: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as Precipitated Silica and Hydrated Calcium Silicate.

BASF SE: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as Novasil Plus, which is a feed additive for better and safer animal nutrition.

Cargill Inc.: Cargill Salt is the key product offered by the company.

Halliburton Co.: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as Alphasil which is a unique, specialized Hydrated Sodium Calcium Aluminosilicate (HSCAS).

J.M. Huber Corp.: The company offers feed anti-caking agents such as precipitated silicas and silicates.

Feed Anti Caking Agent Market in South America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.84% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.33 Regional analysis South America Performing market contribution South America at 100% Key consumer countries South America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anmol Chemicals Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Halliburton Co., J.M. Huber Corp., Kao Corp., Kemin Industries Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., RAG-Stiftung, and Roquette Freres SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Chemical type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Chemical type

5.3 Silicon - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Calcium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Sodium - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Chemical Type

6 Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Source

6.3 Synthetic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Natural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Source

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising consumption of food ingredients

8.1.2 Increasing demand for packaged foods

8.1.3 Growth of the food and beverage industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Government regulations

8.2.2 Impact of feed anticaking agents on the nutritive value of food products

8.2.3 Use of feed anticaking agents may cause the nutrients in powdered formulations to deteriorate

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rising awareness about food safety in developed regions

8.3.2 Frequent product launches

8.3.3 Growing demand for longer shelf life and better appearance of food

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anmol Chemicals Group

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 Cargill Inc.

10.6 Halliburton Co.

10.7 Kao Corp.

10.8 Kemin Industries Inc.

10.9 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

10.10 RAG-Stiftung

10.11 Roquette Freres SA

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

