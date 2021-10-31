USD 123.63 Mn growth in Manual Resuscitator Market 2020-2025 | Driven by Growing Demand for Neonatal Care | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The manual resuscitator market size is expected to increase by USD 123.63 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 4%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Manual Resuscitator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the manual resuscitator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The manual resuscitator market covers the following areas:

Manual Resuscitator Market Sizing

Manual Resuscitator Market Forecast

Manual Resuscitator Market Analysis

The report identifies the growing demand for neonatal care as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the rising efforts for resuscitation awareness and simulation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented by End-user (Hospital, Out-of-hospital, ASC, Military, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

This report presents a detailed picture of the manual resuscitator market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Ambu AS

Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

Hopkins Medical Products

HUM GmbH

Laerdal Medical

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic Plc

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Manual Resuscitator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 123.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambu AS, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Hopkins Medical Products, HUM GmbH, Laerdal Medical, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

