USD 123.63 Mn growth in Manual Resuscitator Market 2020-2025 | Driven by Growing Demand for Neonatal Care | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The manual resuscitator market size is expected to increase by USD 123.63 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 4%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Manual Resuscitator Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report on the manual resuscitator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The manual resuscitator market covers the following areas:

Manual Resuscitator Market Sizing
Manual Resuscitator Market Forecast
Manual Resuscitator Market Analysis

The report identifies the growing demand for neonatal care as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the rising efforts for resuscitation awareness and simulation will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Manual Resuscitator Market is segmented by End-user (Hospital, Out-of-hospital, ASC, Military, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

This report presents a detailed picture of the manual resuscitator market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • Ambu AS

  • Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA

  • Hopkins Medical Products

  • HUM GmbH

  • Laerdal Medical

  • Medline Industries Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Manual Resuscitator Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 123.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.80

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

Asia at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ambu AS, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Hopkins Medical Products, HUM GmbH, Laerdal Medical, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

