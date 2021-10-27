U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.50
    +7.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,694.00
    +50.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,578.50
    +33.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.20
    -4.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    -1.06 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    -5.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.76
    +0.52 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9000
    -0.2290 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,339.12
    -2,064.02 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,467.04
    -38.11 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.40
    -1.22 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

USD 123.87 Billion Industry, Car Leasing Market Size, Share, Analysis Report [2021-2028]

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Car Leasing Market Avis Budget Group (New Jersey, United States), Orix (Tokyo, Japan), ALD Automotive (Rueil-Malmaison, France), Sixt (Pullach, Germany), Hertz (Florida, United States), Arval (Paris, France), LeasePlan (Netherlands), Europcar (Paris, France), Daimler Financial Services (Stuttgart, Germany)

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “car leasing market” size is expected to experience considerable growth by reaching USD 123.87 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Car Leasing Market, 2021-2028.”, observes that the market stood at USD 69.27 billion in 2020. The high demand for electric vehicles worldwide is expected to boost the adoption of the product in the backdrop of rising concerns over fuel emissions.

The global pandemic, COVID-19, has resulted in several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies globally, several manufacturing facilities have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries to bring the economy back is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/car-leasing-market-105417


Market Segmentation:

Based on application type, the market is bifurcated into personal use and business use. Based on lease type, the market is divided into open-end and close-end. Finally, on the basis of region, the market is classified into North America, Rest of the World, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

What does the Report Include?

The market report for car leasing includes a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market.

It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/car-leasing-market-105417


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

7.8%

2028 Value Projection

USD 123.87 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 73.30 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Lease Type, Application, Geography

Growth Drivers

Growing Smart Cities Initiatives and Urbanization to Drive Market

Factors such as the rising urbanization and the increasing smart city initiatives globally are anticipated to drive the growth of this market.

Increasing Sale of Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Boost Market Growth


DRIVING FACTORS

High Demand for Electric Vehicles to Augment Growth

The vehicles running on conventional fuels have led to a steep rise in the pollution levels. The rising disposable income has propelled significant sales of vehicles across the globe. For instance, in India, as per the data by Autocar India, by the end of March 2020, around 27,73,571 units of vehicles were sold. Therefore, the increasing number of vehicles plying on the road is leading to massive rise in vehicular pollution. On the other hand, to mitigate the rising pollution, the manufacturers are focusing on producing electric vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to help the automotive leasing companies that opt for electric vehicles to cater to the growing consumer demand. Therefore, these factors are expected to contribute to the global car leasing market growth during the forecast period.


Quick Buy - Car Leasing Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105417


Further Report Findings:

  • Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable global car leasing market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing disposable income of the working population and the growing awareness regarding vehicle leasing services in the region.

  • The market in Europe is expected to showcase significant growth backed by the presence of leading car leasing companies and the developed infrastructure that supports the leasing services in the region.

  • Based on the application type, the personal use segment held a market share of about 35.7% in 2020. The segment is anticipated to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing preference of consumers for vehicle leasing to avoid high down payment and other automotive ownership costs such as insurance, oil bills, etc.


COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Market Positions

The market is experiencing a healthy competition between eminent companies that are striving to maintain a stronghold. These companies are focusing on acquiring other small companies to expand their car leasing portfolio. Furthermore, the adoption of inorganic and organic strategies by other key players to maintain their dominance is anticipated to favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.


Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/car-leasing-market-105417


Industry Development:

  • July 2020 - Hyundai capital services and Hyundai Capital Bank Europe announced its 92% of stake in Sixt Leasing Company. The acquisition is expected to consolidate Hyundai’s position in the automotive leasing segment of the European region.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

  • Avis Budget Group (New Jersey, United States)

  • Orix (Tokyo, Japan)

  • ALD Automotive (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

  • Sixt (Pullach, Germany)

  • Hertz (Florida, United States)

  • Arval (Paris, France)

  • LeasePlan (Netherlands)

  • Europcar (Paris, France)

  • Daimler Financial Services (Stuttgart, Germany)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/car-leasing-market-105417


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    • SWOT Analysis

    • Technological Developments

    • Distribution of Car Leasing Market - By Lease Type (in Value)

    • Impact of COVID-19

  • Global Car Leasing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Lease Type

    • Open-End

    • Close-End

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

    • Business Use

    • Local Use

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Rest of the World


ToC Continue…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) sank 3.9% on Tuesday, following the release of the social media giant's third-quarter results. Facebook's revenue jumped 33% year over year to $29 billion, driven by continued growth in its core digital ad business. Facebook's monthly active users of 2.91 billion and average revenue per user of $10 also fell short of consensus estimates of 2.93 billion and $10.15.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Surged on Tuesday

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that rose today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Surged on Tuesday. Despite the overall market not moving very much on Tuesday, several stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), […]

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, a

  • Why Pinterest Stock Tumbled on Tuesday

    The growth stock's slide continued today as a Cathie Wood ETF revealed it was selling shares of the company.