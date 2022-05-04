U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

USD 126.22 bn growth in Video-on-demand (VOD) Market | North America to emerge as major market | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video-on-demand Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 126.22 billion during 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 12.50% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe substantial growth in North America. The increasing popularity of big-budget web series, movies, and animated series are creating significant growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Video-on-demand Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Video-on-demand Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Report Sample Now for more highlights on the market size, growth momentum, YOY growth rates, and regional growth opportunities.

The global video-on-demand market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The competition among vendors will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and the launch of advanced products. Established industry participants are adopting the M&A strategies and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market shares.

Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of mobile computing devices and applications, the availability of video streaming devices, and mobile advertisements increasing revenue of AVOD platforms will offer immense growth opportunities, the popularity of illegal free of cost online video streaming platforms and websites, limited number of long-term subscriptions, and privacy and security concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Request a Sample Report for more insights into the vendor landscape and the factors impacting their growth.

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global video-on-demand (VOD) market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The SVOD segment will have the largest share of the market. The availability of simple process of subscription and the ease of cancelation are driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

The region will emerge as a key market in terms of revenue generation and hold the largest share of the market over the forecast period due to the presence of several key vendors. Increasing investments by online streaming service providers and the declining demand for TV broadcasting are driving the growth of the regional market.

Explore other potential segments in the market. Download Our Sample Report

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the video-on-demand (VOD) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the video-on-demand (VOD) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our video-on-demand (VOD) market report covers the following areas:

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist video-on-demand (VOD) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the video-on-demand (VOD) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the video-on-demand (VOD) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video-on-demand (VOD) market vendors

Related Reports:

Over The Top Market by Content Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Ad Spending Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 126.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.50

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • SVOD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • AVOD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • TVOD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Apple Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • KWIKmotion

  • The Walt Disney Co.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

  • Vubiquity Inc.

  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-126-22-bn-growth-in-video-on-demand-vod-market--north-america-to-emerge-as-major-market--technavio-301536953.html

SOURCE Technavio

