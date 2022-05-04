USD 126.22 bn growth in Video-on-demand (VOD) Market | North America to emerge as major market | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video-on-demand Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 126.22 billion during 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 12.50% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10% during the forecast period. The report expects the market to observe substantial growth in North America. The increasing popularity of big-budget web series, movies, and animated series are creating significant growth opportunities for market players operating in the region.
The global video-on-demand market is fragmented due to the presence of several players. The competition among vendors will intensify with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and the launch of advanced products. Established industry participants are adopting the M&A strategies and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market shares.
Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc. as some of the major market participants. Although the rising adoption of mobile computing devices and applications, the availability of video streaming devices, and mobile advertisements increasing revenue of AVOD platforms will offer immense growth opportunities, the popularity of illegal free of cost online video streaming platforms and websites, limited number of long-term subscriptions, and privacy and security concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The global video-on-demand (VOD) market is segmented as below:
Type
The SVOD segment will have the largest share of the market. The availability of simple process of subscription and the ease of cancelation are driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
The region will emerge as a key market in terms of revenue generation and hold the largest share of the market over the forecast period due to the presence of several key vendors. Increasing investments by online streaming service providers and the declining demand for TV broadcasting are driving the growth of the regional market.
Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the video-on-demand (VOD) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the video-on-demand (VOD) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our video-on-demand (VOD) market report covers the following areas:
Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist video-on-demand (VOD) market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the video-on-demand (VOD) market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the video-on-demand (VOD) market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of video-on-demand (VOD) market vendors
Video-on-demand (VOD) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 126.22 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.50
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., KWIKmotion, The Walt Disney Co., Verizon Communications Inc., Vubiquity Inc., and Walmart Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
