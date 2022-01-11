U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

USD 13.36 bn growth for Sleepwear and Loungewear Market through 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. & Authentic Brands Group LLC, |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sleepwear and Loungewear Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for sleepwear and loungewear in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increased introduction of global brands and the adoption of premium sleepwear and loungewear will facilitate the sleepwear and loungewear market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Sleepwear and Loungewear Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The sleepwear and loungewear market is estimated to grow by USD 13.36 billion from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6% as per the latest market research report by Technavio.

For additional regional insights into the sleepwear and loungewear market - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as demand for designer and premium sleepwear and loungewear and demand for sleepwear and loungewear in developing countries will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the presence of counterfeit products will restrict the market growth. The sleepwear and loungewear market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The sleepwear and loungewear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering customized apparel and selling products in bulk through e-auctioning to compete in the market. The sleepwear and loungewear market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.


Vendor Insights & News

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - In February 2019, the company expanded its American Eagle and Aerie brands throughout Europe with a multi-year license agreement with AEO EU

  • H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - In January 2019, the company announced the launch of its brand COS in Reykjavík, Iceland.

  • PVH Corp. - In June 2019, the company and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. announced today that Calvin Klein, its subsidiary, and G-III have entered into a license agreement for an initial term of five years for the design, production, and distribution of Calvin Klein Jeans women's jeanswear collections in the US and Canada.

Additional information on 20 more vendors and it's offering- Download a free sample report now!

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into sleepwear and loungewear.

  • By Distribution channel, the market is classified into offline and online.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

Related Reports -
Compression Wear and Shapewear Market -The compression wear and shapewear market size has the potential to grow by USD 697.13 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.54%. Download a free sample now!

Maternity Wear Market - The maternity wear market has the potential to grow by USD 2.91 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%. Download a free sample now!

Sleepwear And Loungewear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.28

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Authentic Brands Group LLC, Groupe Chantelle, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., L Brands Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., MASH Holdings Co. Ltd., American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

