USD 13.85 mn growth in Isobutyl Benzene Market from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The isobutyl benzene market is set to grow by USD 13.85 mn from 2021 to 2025 and progress at a CAGR of 4.67%. The market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceuticals and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Attractive Opportunities in Isobutyl Benzene Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Download Our Free Sample Report and get further market highlights

The report on the isobutyl benzene market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The market is driven by a high demand for ibuprofen. However, factors such as fluctuating crude oil prices may impede market growth.

The isobutyl benzene market covers the following areas:

Isobutyl Benzene Market Sizing
Isobutyl Benzene Market Forecast
Isobutyl Benzene Market Analysis


Companies Mentioned

  • Acadechem Co. Ltd.

  • Central Glass Co. Ltd.

  • IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Ralington Pharma LLP

  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

  • Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • SI Group Inc.

  • Vinati Organics Ltd.

Isobutyl Benzene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.67%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.22

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

India, US, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Acadechem Co. Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Ralington Pharma LLP, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SI Group Inc., and Vinati Organics Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-13-85-mn-growth-in-isobutyl-benzene-market-from-2021-to-2025--technavio-301396781.html

SOURCE Technavio

