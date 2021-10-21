USD 13 Bn growth in Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market | Emergence of Precision Proteomics to Develop Personalized Medicine and Therapies to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size is set to increase by USD 13.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy our complete report to gain more insights into the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size.

Download a Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the emergence of precision proteomics to develop personalized medicine and therapies will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of trained laboratory professionals will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Learn about the contribution of all the segments and regional growth.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increasing investments in drug discovery as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth during the next few years.

Story continues

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laboratory analytical instruments and consumables market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market - Global laboratory centrifuge market is segmented by product (benchtop centrifuges and floor standing centrifuges), application (research and diagnostics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Laboratory Shaker Market - Global laboratory shaker market is segmented by product (orbital shakers, incubator shakers, and other shakers), application (microbiology, molecular biology, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Laboratory Analytical Instruments and Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bruker Corp., Danaher Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-13-bn-growth-in-laboratory-analytical-instruments-and-consumables-market--emergence-of-precision-proteomics-to-develop-personalized-medicine-and-therapies-to-drive-growth--technavio-301404819.html

SOURCE Technavio