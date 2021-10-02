U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,914.62
    +673.79 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

USD 130 Billion Growth expected in Steel Market by 2024 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Steel Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- POSCO, Tata Steel Ltd, and Nucor Corp. will emerge as Steel suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel will grow at a CAGR of 3.00% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Steel requirements.

Steel Market Procurement Research Report
Steel Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Steel Market

Major Price Trends in the Steel Procurement Market
The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Steel with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Steel Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Steel Procurement?
The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Steel spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Steel Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-130-billion-growth-expected-in-steel-market-by-2024--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301389632.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Merck’s COVID-19 pill is a 'huge game changer': Doctor

    Dr. Anthony Harris, WorkCare chief innovation officer and associate medical director, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Countdown Starts on Chinese Company Delistings After Long U.S.-China Audit Fight

    U.S. regulators gear up for a three-year countdown that will force many Chinese companies to leave American stock exchanges, after a long impasse between Washington and Beijing over access to the companies’ audit records.

  • What the shipping supply-chain crunch looks like from space

    The only way to see a global supply chain is from space.

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • Here Are 3 Things to Do to Maximize Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement

    Financial professionals say Americans can maximize their Social Security payout by working at least 35 years, delaying filing until age 70 (or as long as possible), and using spousal benefits.

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • American Airlines, Alaska, JetBlue Orders Workers to Get Covid-19 Vaccinations

    More airlines are telling employees they’ll have to get Covid-19 vaccinations as carriers move to comply with new rules for companies that do business with the federal government.

  • Biden's Energy Policy Can't Be Blamed For Soaring Gasoline Prices

    Gasoline prices have shot up in recent months, and with crude prices remaining at elevated levels, many are pointing the finger at the Biden Administration, but is the White House really to blame for expensive gasoline?

  • UPS Appeal Successful; $27 Million Nuclear Verdict Remanded to Trial Court

    A $27 million-plus nuclear verdict against UPS handed down in 2019 has been overturned by a Texas appellate court and remanded to the trial court with a requirement for a venue change. The original case was heard in the Texas 58th District Court in Jefferson County. But the order handed down Thursday by Judge Charles Kreger of the Texas 9th Court of Appeals remands the case to Harris County, Texas, home of the city of Houston. UPS (NYSE: UPS) and Byron Bisor, the driver from the 2018 wreck that

  • Energy stocks are still a buy after big gains — here are 12 to consider

    Energy stocks are on fire — up 19% in September alone. The move is so big, energy stocks are even attracting the endorsement of popular financial media commentators. 1. Energy stocks are up a lot in the past year, but they still are nowhere near pre-pandemic levels — while energy prices are back up there or much higher.

  • Vaccinations have mitigated rise of COVID-19 variants: COVID-19 National Task Force Chair

    Dr. Adam Brown, Emergency Physician and COVID-19 National Task Force Chair at Envision Healthcare discusses Merck's new COVID-19 pill and trends in COVID-19 case counts.&nbsp;

  • The Surge in Natural Gas Prices Is Equal to a $190 Oil Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- The deepening global energy crunch has pushed natural gas in Europe and Asia to the equivalent of about $190 a barrel, something the oil market has never seen.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonBo

  • Stock Market In Correction; Merck Covid Drug Rocks Moderna, BioNTech: Weekly Review

    The stock market fell into a correction as the major indexes and leaders sold off. Merck leapt on a Covid drug, but rocked Moderna, BioNTech.

  • 5 Stocks to Play the Steel Industry’s Revival

    Steel companies are benefiting from surging demand and prices, and the future looks bright. Yet, the stocks remain among Wall Street’s cheapest.

  • How Ford Makes Money: Selling Vehicles, Financing Services

    Ford gets the vast majority of its revenue from vehicle sales and financial services, but mobility sales are growing the fastest.

  • Analyst Report: Phillips 66

    Phillips 66 is an independent refiner with 13 refineries that have a total throughput capacity of 2.2 million barrels per day. The midstream segment comprises extensive transportation and natural gas liquid processing assets including those held in Phillips 66 partners, in which Phillips 66 owns a 74% interest. It also includes its DCP Midstream joint venture, which holds 45 natural gas processing facilities, 11 NGL fractionation plants, and a natural gas pipeline system with 58,000 miles of pipeline. Its CPChem chemical joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • 2 Semiconductor Industry Stocks With Unstoppable Dividend Growth

    The semiconductor industry is not well known for its dividend stocks. Instead, it has traditionally attracted investors through price growth, with profits and cash flow often coming later. Many companies have kept that promise and an increasing number of well-established chip stocks offer meaningful payouts.

  • Disney and Scarlett Johansson Settle Suit Over ‘Black Widow’ Contract

    Accord brings to an end a two-month fight between the media giant and one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars.