USD 138.61 billion growth in Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market, BT Group Plc and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center colocation and managed hosting services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market size is expected to grow by USD 138.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period.

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market report covers the following areas:

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BT Group Plc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Corp., KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenixNAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC, are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

BT Group Plc - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services to modernize and scale data center capabilities, maximize cloud application performance, and minimize operational and commercial risk.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services with cogent data centers and utility computing.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services with secure cabinet and cage, structured cabling, and account operation management.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. - The company offers secure, connected, scalable, flexible data center colocation and managed hosting services.

Equinix Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services such as IBX SmartView and Equinix Infrastructure Services.

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist data center colocation and managed hosting services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation and managed hosting services market vendors

Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 138.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BT Group Plc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Corp., KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenixNAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BT Group Plc

10.4 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

10.5 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

10.6 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

10.7 Equinix Inc.

10.8 Flexential Corp.

10.9 Navisite LLC

10.10 Rackspace Technology Inc.

10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

10.12 Zayo Group LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

