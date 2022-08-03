U.S. markets open in 8 hours 7 minutes

USD 138.61 billion growth in Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market, BT Group Plc and Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center colocation and managed hosting services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market size is expected to grow by USD 138.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

The data center colocation and managed hosting services market report covers the following areas:

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BT Group Plc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Corp., KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenixNAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC, are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • BT Group Plc - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services to modernize and scale data center capabilities, maximize cloud application performance, and minimize operational and commercial risk.

  • Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services with cogent data centers and utility computing.

  • Cyxtera Technologies Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services with secure cabinet and cage, structured cabling, and account operation management.

  • Digital Realty Trust Inc. - The company offers secure, connected, scalable, flexible data center colocation and managed hosting services.

  • Equinix Inc. - The company offers data center colocation and managed hosting services such as IBX SmartView and Equinix Infrastructure Services.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a PDF Sample Now

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Data center Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist data center colocation and managed hosting services market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the data center colocation and managed hosting services market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of data center colocation and managed hosting services market vendors

Data Center Colocation And Managed Hosting Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 138.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BT Group Plc, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc., CoreSite Realty Corp., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Flexential Corp., Internap Corp., KDDI Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Navisite LLC, NTT DATA Corp., phoenixNAP LLC, Rackspace Technology Inc., Sabey Corp., Sungard Availability Services LP, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BT Group Plc

  • 10.4 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc.

  • 10.5 Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

  • 10.6 Digital Realty Trust Inc.

  • 10.7 Equinix Inc.

  • 10.8 Flexential Corp.

  • 10.9 Navisite LLC

  • 10.10 Rackspace Technology Inc.

  • 10.11 Verizon Communications Inc.

  • 10.12 Zayo Group LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-138-61-billion-growth-in-data-center-colocation-and-managed-hosting-services-market-bt-group-plc-and-cogent-communications-holdings-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301597585.html

SOURCE Technavio

