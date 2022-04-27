USD 139.86 Million Growth in Phoropters Market Size | AMETEK Inc., BON Optic Vertriebsges mbH, and Carl Zeiss AG and others Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest market analysis report titled Phoropters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 139.86 million from 2021 to 2026. The phoropters market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Phoropters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Phoropters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.86% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 139.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AMETEK Inc., BON Optic Vertriebsges mbH, Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor InstrumentsÂ USA, Hangzhou Kingfish Optical Instrument Co. Ltd., Hesh Opto Lab Pvt. Ltd., Huvitz Co. Ltd., Luneau Technology Group, Marco Ophthalmic Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., NINGBO MING SING OPTICAL R and D Co. Ltd., Oftas S.r.l, Rexxam Co. Ltd., Righton Ltd., Rocket Medical Plc, Shanghai Yanke Instrument Co Ltd., Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd., TECHNO VISION, Topcon America Corp., and US Ophthalmic Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

The phoropters market growth is attributed to the growing geriatric population and uninterrupted fast services. The increasing geriatric population globally will act as a driver for the global phoropters market in the forecast period, as healthcare professionals use phoropters for patients in these age groups to test their vision. In addition, the development of new low-cost phoropters is one of the key phoropters market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

However, one of the key challenges to the global phoropters market growth is the high cost of testing with phoropters. Budget-conscious consumers with low disposable incomes are opting for substitutes such as autorefractor, which will be inhibiting the market growth in the forecast period.

Major Five Phoropters Companies and their Offerings:

AMETEK Inc.: The company offers phoropters products under the brand name of Reichert

Carl Zeiss AG: The company offers phoropters products under the brand name Visuscreen.

Huvitz Co. Ltd.: The company offers phoropters products under the brand name HDR-7000.

Luneau Technology Group : The company offers phoropters products under the brand name VisioniX

Marco Ophthalmic Inc.:The company offers automated ARK Series are multi-modality autorefractors.

Some other vendors classified as dominant players are

Hangzhou Kingfish Optical Instrument Co. Ltd.

Hesh Opto Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Essilor InstrumentsÂ USA

BON Optic Vertriebsges mbH

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

NINGBO MING SING OPTICAL R and D Co. Ltd.

Oftas S.r.l

Rexxam Co. Ltd.

Righton Ltd.

Rocket Medical Plc

Shanghai Yanke Instrument Co Ltd.

Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd.

TECHNO VISION

Topcon America Corp.

US Ophthalmic

Phoropters Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Manual - Size and forecast 2021-2026

Digital - Size and forecast 2021-2026

The phoropters market share growth by the manual segment will be significant during the forecast period. In manual phoropters, data is collected during the pretest and is manually entered into both the refractor and the patient's record.

Phoropters Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

50% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for phoropters in North America. Increased efforts for the prevention of visual impairment among the older population and improved diagnostic techniques will facilitate the phoropters market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market

Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Digital - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Digital - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMETEK Inc.

Exhibit 85: AMETEK Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 89: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview

Exhibit 90: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

10.5 Huvitz Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Huvitz Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Huvitz Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: Huvitz Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Luneau Technology Group

Exhibit 96: Luneau Technology Group - Overview

Exhibit 97: Luneau Technology Group - Product / Service

Exhibit 98: Luneau Technology Group - Key news

Exhibit 99: Luneau Technology Group - Key offerings

10.7 Marco Ophthalmic Inc.

Exhibit 100: Marco Ophthalmic Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 101: Marco Ophthalmic Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 102: Marco Ophthalmic Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 103: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 104: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 105: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 106: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 107: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Rexxam Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 109: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 110: Rexxam Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Righton Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Righton Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 112: Righton Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 113: Righton Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Topcon America Corp.

Exhibit 114: Topcon America Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 115: Topcon America Corp. - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: Topcon America Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 US Ophthalmic

Exhibit 117: US Ophthalmic - Overview

Exhibit 118: US Ophthalmic - Product / Service

Exhibit 119: US Ophthalmic - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

