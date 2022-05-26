USD 14.05 Bn Growth in Call Center Outsourcing Market | APAC to occupy 35% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global call center outsourcing market size is expected to increase by USD 14.05 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.12% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The region is the fastest-growing market for call center outsourcing, as numerous organizations are providing customer support and sales to Asian clients as well as clients in the US, Europe, and other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Call Center Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Sample Report Now for more insights into the market size, growth momentum, YOY growth rates, and other important statistics.

The market is concentrated with the presence of a few established players. Vendors are adopting the M&A strategy and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share. The growing focus of vendors on increasing their presence, the emergence of new call centers, and the presence of established players in the market will lead to moderate competition among vendors during the forecast period.

The rise of emerging countries as call center destinations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, low employee engagement and the shutdown of call centers might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB are identified as some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Download Our Report Sample for more highlights on the vendor landscape.

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global call center outsourcing market is segmented as below:

End-user

IT and Telecom is the prime end-user in the market. Factors such as increasing technological advances, considerable growth in data traffic, and increasing demand from consumers for digital communication and content are driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

About 35% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The development of local call centers coupled with the rising demand for customer relationship management from end-user industries such as telecom, healthcare, and finance are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The call center outsourcing market report covers the following areas:

Call Center Outsourcing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center outsourcing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the call center outsourcing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center outsourcing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center outsourcing market vendors

Related Reports:

Call Center Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Call Center AI Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.05 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Australia, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., SYNNEX Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Atento SA

10.4 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

10.5 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

10.6 Sitel Group

10.7 StarTek Inc.

10.8 Sykes Enterprises Inc.

10.9 SYNNEX Corp.

10.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10.11 Teleperformance SE

10.12 Transcom Holding AB

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-14-05-bn-growth-in-call-center-outsourcing-market--apac-to-occupy-35-market-share--technavio-301554011.html

SOURCE Technavio