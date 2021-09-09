U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

USD 14.16 Billion Growth expected in Laundry Services Market by 2025 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

• Laundry Services Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

• Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, The Huntington Co., and Rinse Inc will emerge as Laundry Services suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laundry Services will grow at a CAGR of 5.42% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Laundry Services requirements.

Laundry Services Market Procurement Research Report
Laundry Services Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Laundry Services Market

Major Price Trends in the Laundry Services's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Laundry Services with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential..

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Laundry Services Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Laundry Services Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Laundry Services spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Laundry Services Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

