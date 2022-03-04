USD 14.68 Bn growth opportunity in Image Guided Therapy System Market | North America to observe maximum growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Image Guided Therapy System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has been added to Technavio's offering. The market will observe significant growth in North America due to the presence of major market players and the high adoption of advanced medical equipment. However, the market will witness faster growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Image Guided Therapy System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global image guided therapy system market size to increase by USD 14.68 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the as high prevalence of cancer. The rise in risk factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption are increasing the prevalence of cancer across the world. According to a study, the global cancer cases increased to 19.3 million in 2020, along with 10 million associated deaths. By 2030, these numbers are expected to increase by 21.6 million and 13.5 million respectively. The rising incidence of cancer will increase the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, thereby driving the growth of the global image guided therapy system market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing number of product launches and rising geriatric population will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Brainlab AG, Canon Inc., C-RAD AB, Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp. etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by End-user

By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and research and academic institutions.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2021.

The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced image guided therapy systems, the growing focus of hospital authorities on improving the infrastructure in healthcare facilities to enhance patient care.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

North America will have the largest share of the market.

Factors such as increased insurance coverage, rise in research and development expenditure, increase in geriatric population with chronic diseases, high healthcare spending, and increase in promotions about the use of image guided therapy systems for the early detection of diseases are driving the growth of the image guided therapy system market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets for image guided therapy systems in North America.

Image Guided Therapy System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 14.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Brainlab AG, Canon Inc., C-RAD AB, Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Brainlab AG

10.5 Canon Inc.

10.6 General Electric Co.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Olympus Corp.

10.11 Siemens AG

10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

