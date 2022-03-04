U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,295.55
    -67.94 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,337.67
    -456.99 (-1.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,261.20
    -276.74 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.30
    -38.10 (-1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.57
    +3.90 (+3.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.70
    +31.80 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.76
    +0.55 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0156 (-1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7100
    -0.1340 (-7.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3214
    -0.0132 (-0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6500
    -0.8110 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,785.75
    -1,660.04 (-3.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.24
    -14.45 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,006.99
    -231.86 (-3.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

USD 14.68 Bn growth opportunity in Image Guided Therapy System Market | North America to observe maximum growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Guided Therapy System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market will observe significant growth in North America due to the presence of major market players and the high adoption of advanced medical equipment. However, the market will witness faster growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Image Guided Therapy System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Image Guided Therapy System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global image guided therapy system market size to increase by USD 14.68 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period.

Get highlights on the growth variance, market size, and growth opportunities across regions.
Request a Free Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the as high prevalence of cancer. The rise in risk factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, tobacco use, and excessive alcohol consumption are increasing the prevalence of cancer across the world. According to a study, the global cancer cases increased to 19.3 million in 2020, along with 10 million associated deaths. By 2030, these numbers are expected to increase by 21.6 million and 13.5 million respectively. The rising incidence of cancer will increase the demand for cancer screening and diagnoses, thereby driving the growth of the global image guided therapy system market during the forecast period.

In addition, the increasing number of product launches and rising geriatric population will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in developing nations will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Brainlab AG, Canon Inc., C-RAD AB, Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp. etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • By End-user, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and research and academic institutions.

  • The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the maximum share in the market in 2021.

  • The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced image guided therapy systems, the growing focus of hospital authorities on improving the infrastructure in healthcare facilities to enhance patient care.

  • The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW).

  • North America will have the largest share of the market.

  • Factors such as increased insurance coverage, rise in research and development expenditure, increase in geriatric population with chronic diseases, high healthcare spending, and increase in promotions about the use of image guided therapy systems for the early detection of diseases are driving the growth of the image guided therapy system market in North America.

  • The US and Canada are the key markets for image guided therapy systems in North America.

Get highlights on the growth contribution by other segments in the market. Ask for a Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Image Guided Radiotherapy Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Image Guided Therapy System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 14.68 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Accuray Inc., Brainlab AG, Canon Inc., C-RAD AB, Elekta AB, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, IsoRay Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Siemens AG, and Stryker Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Research and academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Brainlab AG

  • 10.5 Canon Inc.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 Olympus Corp.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-14-68-bn-growth-opportunity-in-image-guided-therapy-system-market--north-america-to-observe-maximum-growth--technavio-301495212.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024': SEC Chair

    SEC Chair Gary Gensler joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges.

  • Further Divergence Between Revenue and Earnings Doesn't Bode Well for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

    After losing over 70% of the value since its IPO, it would be hard not to classify C3.ai, Inc.(NYSE: AI) as a busted IPO. While many tech stocks have been under pressure lately, C3.ai has been in a sustained downtrend over a year ago. Meanwhile, the company is changing the 3rd CFO in 17 months, and short interest is rising.

  • Ocugen's stock plummets after FDA rejects emergency use bid for Covid vaccine

    Ocugen's stock price plunged Friday after the Food and Drug Administration declined to issue an emergency use authorization for the Malvern biopharmaceutical company's Covid-19 vaccine. In November, Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) filed an application seeking the emergency use authorization for Covaxin to prevent Covid-19 in children ages 2 to 18. Covaxin is a Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech of India.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week and May Not Recover

    Rivian wants to fix a mistake, but it could take a lot to correct the damage and rebuild credibility.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Tesla Stock Active As Berlin Approves Gigafactory, Musk Invites Union Vote In California

    With officials in Germany approving Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • 1 Green Flag for Roblox in 2022 and 1 Red Flag

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have been hammered over the last three months. Roblox management believes it can reach 1 billion users over the long term, so investors probably wonder whether the sell-off is a good time to scoop up a potential bargain. Before making that decision, let's look at one positive and one negative that highlight the potential opportunities and pitfalls for this growth stock.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Are Out of Gas Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) and Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) are tumbling on anticipated higher fuel costs today, down 4.5% each as of 10:15 a.m. ET. Rival Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) isn't getting hit as hard, but it's still down a sizable 4%. A note from investment bank Macquarie Group out this morning highlighted the problem, as TheFly.com just reported.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateWhat We Know About Ukraine’s Shelled Nuclear PlantGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Peloton Stock Took a Dive on Thursday

    Investors feel confident when the top managers at their companies load up on stock or at least don't divest large blocks of it. This is a key reason why Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) shares suffered a more than 8% hit on Thursday. In a regulatory filing time-stamped after market hours on Wednesday, Peloton revealed that former CEO John Foley sold around $50 million worth of his stock in the exercise hardware and software company.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to if the Stock Market Crashes

    Typically, I like to set aside some cash in my portfolio so that I am ready to buy stocks on my shopping list in the event of a market crash. Here are the five at the top of the list to add to if there is a broad stock market crash that takes these favorites of mine down along with everything else. The icing on the cake is that Amazon is selling at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in the last five years.

  • Stocks open lower after strong jobs report, bond yields fall, Tesla shares rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports on the market with stocks lower at open and Tesla shares rising.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Could The Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    If you want to know who really controls Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPEN ), then you'll have to look at the...