USD 14.70 bn Growth in Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market|Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The artificial intelligence-as-a-service market value is set to grow by USD 14.70 billion, at a CAGR of 41% during the forecasted period, as per the latest report by Technavio. This report extensively covers artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market segmentations by end-user (retail and healthcare, BFSI, telecommunications, government and defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service Market -Download latest sample now!

Market Dynamics

The global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) industry is growing due to increased investment in research and development. The primary market trend driving the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market growth is cloud-based solutions. However, data privacy concerns are a major roadblock to the expansion of the global artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) business.

Download sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and International Business Machines Corp., etc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

  • Alphabet Inc. -The company offers AI Hub, AI building blocks, AI platform that empowers machine learning developers, data scientists, and data engineers to manage their projects from ideation to deployment.

  • Amazon.com Inc. -The company offers Amazon CodeGuru, Amazon Comprehend, Amazon Forecast, Amazon Translate, and others.

  •  Apple Inc. -The company offers Core 3 AI services that seamlessly take advantage of the CPU, GPU, and neural engine to provide maximum performance and efficiency.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified into Retail and Healthcare, BFSI, Telecommunication, Government and Defense, and Others. The artificial intelligence-as-a-service market share growth by the retail and healthcare segment has been significant.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market

Download Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Related Reports-

Product Information Management Market - The product information management market share is expected to increase to USD 7.40 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.17%.  Download sample now!

Business Productivity Software Market - The business productivity software market share is estimated to reach a value of USD 98.39 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 14.24%. Download sample now!

Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 48.22%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 15.14 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

42.68

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End user

  • 5.3 Retail and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 Intel Corp.

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 SAS Institute Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-14-70-bn-growth-in-artificial-intelligence-as-a-service-markettechnavio-301567530.html

SOURCE Technavio

