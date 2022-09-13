USD 146.31 mn growth in Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The azotobacter-based biofertilizer market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional vendors, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors offer a wide range of biofertilizers and adhere to numerous regulations related to the manufacturing of azotobacter-based biofertilizers. The global azotobacter-based biofertilizer market is in the growth stage. To remain competitive, vendors must expand their global presence and increase their R&D spending to develop innovative azotobacter-based biofertilizers. Improving economic conditions in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the global azotobacter-based biofertilizer market and make such countries lucrative markets for the launch of new azotobacter-based biofertilizers during the forecast

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The azotobacter-based biofertilizer market size is expected to grow by USD 146.31 mn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the azotobacter-based biofertilizer market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agrinos AS, Apple agro, Ezzy Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD., National Fertilizers Ltd., Novozymes AS, Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Rizobacter Argentina S.A., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Industries.

The report also covers the following areas:

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist azotobacter-based biofertilizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the azotobacter-based biofertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the azotobacter-based biofertilizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of azotobacter-based biofertilizer market vendors

Azotobacter-based Biofertilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 146.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.93 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agrinos AS, Apple agro, Ezzy Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., Green Vision Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., Kiwa Bio Tech Products Group Corp., Lallemand Inc., MADRAS FERTILIZERS LTD., National Fertilizers Ltd., Novozymes AS, Phms Technocare Pvt Ltd., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., Rizobacter Argentina S.A., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., Unisun Agro Pvt. Ltd., and Universal Industries Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

