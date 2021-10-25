U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

USD 15.23 bn Growth in Smart Home Market in the US| ABB Ltd. and Allegion Plc Among Key Contributors|Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home market in the US is expected to grow by USD 15.23 bn from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 17.71%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Smart Home Market in US by Technology and Application- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the smart home market in US.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Application

Receive Our Market Sample Report Now to gain access to more information on the smart home market in US

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the smart home market in US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

The growing consumer interest in home automation, the availability of a wide range of smart home products, and the rising need for energy conservation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in issues related to interoperability, privacy issues with respect to data, and challenges associated with media storage will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Smart Home Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the smart home market in US growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the smart home market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the smart home market in US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home market in US vendors

Related Reports:

  • Home Wi-Fi Router Market: The home Wi-Fi router market has been segmented by type (Fixed Wi-Fi router and mobile Wi-Fi router) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

  • Smart Lock Market: The smart lock market has been segmented by end user (residential and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Report

Smart Home Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.71%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 15.23 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.66

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Allegion Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download Latest Free Sample Report for additional highlights on smart home market in US.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-15-23-bn-growth-in-smart-home-market-in-the-us-abb-ltd-and-allegion-plc-among-key-contributorstechnavio-301406537.html

SOURCE Technavio

